Manchester United’s prospective owners, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, are still waiting on the Glazers to decide on their latest bids to buy the Old Trafford outfit, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils, currently managed by Erik ten Hag, have been on the market since last November.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

On Monday evening, reports in Qatar emerged (via the Daily Mirror), indicating that Sheikh Jassim had won the race to become the next Manchester United owner, with a prominent businessman in the country even sending his congratulations.

However, Al Watan editorial director Fahad Al Emadi, whose outlet broke the news, clarified the publication’s comments, which backtracked on any claims that Sheikh Jassim had secured the keys to Old Trafford.

Therefore, both Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim have been left in the dark by the Glazers, who have let the situation drag on into the summer transfer window.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that progress on a deal for the Red Devils hasn’t been made, acknowledging the frustration the club’s supporters would feel upon reading the news.

And the Italian journalist has claimed it’s “time to wait and see what the Glazers want to do” after the latest rumours.

What has Romano said about Man Utd?

When speaking about Sheikh Jassim’s interest in buying Manchester United, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “They [Nine Two Foundation] are still there, same for the INEOS group. So again, it's just time to wait and see what the Glazers want to do.

“But the rumours from Monday night have been played down. So, we’re still waiting.”

What next for Man Utd?

Ten Hag will hope that, as a matter of priority, the Glazers will decide whether they want to hand the keys to the club over to Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim in the coming weeks.

As per Sky News, Ratcliffe’s latest £5bn bid includes a Glazer buyout clause, which he could trigger from 2026.

The same publication reports that Avram and Joel Glazer are more reluctant to leave Old Trafford, which could be why the INEOS chairman has offered them the opportunity to remain involved in the club in some capacity.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Jassim has submitted an offer of no more than £6bn to take 100% control of Manchester United but has constantly pressed Ratcliffe in the race to buy the club.

Therefore, an intriguing few weeks are ahead as the Glazers look to make a conclusive decision on their future in Manchester.