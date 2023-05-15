Manchester United supporters will have a “major red flag” over prospective owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe keeping The Glazers on board at Old Trafford, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been on the market since last November.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

According to a report in The Sun last week, Manchester United’s owners, The Glazers, are ready to sell the club to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with the INEOS chairman being the preferred bidder over Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

It has taken three rounds of bidding to reach this stage, with the Red Devils faithful growing ever-frustrated at the American owners’ reluctance to relinquish control of the Premier League giants.

According to the same publication, Ratcliffe’s proposal would keep Joel and Avram Glazer on board, whilst chief executive Richard Arnold would be relieved of his duties.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United head coach Erik ten Hag’s summer transfer plans have been left in “limbo” due to the amount of time the takeover process is taking.

But Taylor believes Sheikh Jassim would be the preferred buyer for the Old Trafford faithful, given it would spell the end of The Glazers’ time at the club.

What has Taylor said about Man Utd?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “​​I think it's pretty clear from what we're reading, from what seems to be reputable reports, that INEOS are the preferred bidder for United.

“But that will come with implications for the fan base and the reaction to the takeover.

“Although Manchester United fans have spent large parts of the past decade berating Manchester City for their takeover, they're now looking for that kind of cash to overhaul the squad.

“It's a negative having someone like this come into the club, but at the same time, the fact that The Glazers would remain on board as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid is a major red flag. It's a red flag for United fans.

“They're sick of the Glazers and want them out of the club. So that is why the Qataris are the preferred party to take over among the supporters.”

What next for Man Utd?

With the official confirmation of a takeover still yet to be revealed, United fans hope the process can be completed before the summer transfer window at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils’ 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend puts ten Hag’s men on the brink of sealing qualification for next season’s Champions League, with money needed to spend on building a squad capable of competing on a European and Premier League front.

Clashes with Bournemouth, Chelsea and Fulham round off the Red Devils’ top-flight campaign, whilst an FA Cup final against city rivals Manchester City awaits at Wembley in June.

Concluding the season with two domestic trophies, Champions League qualification, and new majority owners would represent a successful season for United and their supporters.

But whilst Ratcliffe’s potential takeover should spell the beginning of the end of The Glazers’ time at Old Trafford, the Red Devils faithful won’t be entirely satisfied until the American owners are no longer part of the club.