Manchester United's prospective owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS group “feel very confident” about a potential takeover of the Old Trafford outfit, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils were put up for sale by the Glazers last November.

Man Utd takeover news – latest

Last week, a report in The Sun claimed that the Glazers were prepared to sell Manchester United, with Ratcliffe being the preferred bidder.

The English businessman’s bid reportedly gives the INEOS chairman the majority control over the club and offers Joel and Avram Glazer the opportunity to remain at Old Trafford in some capacity.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United fans will have a “red flag” regarding Ratcliffe’s offer, with the Red Devils faithful insistent on the Glazers’ departure from the club.

However, according to reports in the Middle East (via the Daily Express), Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Ratcliffe’s main rival in negotiations for the club, is preparing a last throw at the dice to buy Manchester United, having already made offers during the previous three bidding rounds.

The 44-year-old Qatari could be willing to pay up to £6bn, long considered the Glazers’ asking price, but crucially wants to buy 100% of the club from the American family, which Joel and Avram may not accept.

And Romano believes that Sheikh Jassim will “try until the end” in a bid to become the next Manchester United owner but says that INEOS are “very confident” they will be selected as the preferred bidder.

What has Romano said about Man Utd?

When asked if Sheikh Jassim is still in the takeover race, Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT this afternoon: “I'm sure he will try until the end. It’s true that the INEOS group feel very confident about the takeover of Manchester United, but nothing is completed yet.”

What next for Man Utd?

As we head closer towards the summer transfer window, Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag will be desperate to see a conclusion to negotiations reached in the coming weeks.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutchman and the club’s recruitment staff have been left in “limbo” ahead of the market following the uncertainty revolving around a potential takeover.

However, with a lack of communication from the club since a third round of offers were submitted on 28th April, the Red Devils manager and supporters have been left in the dark in regards to when any clarification will be provided to the prospective bidders.

Therefore, all ten Hag can do is focus on his team securing a spot in next season’s Champions League and prepare for an FA Cup final against inter-city rivals Manchester City in June.

It remains to be seen what happens in the coming weeks regarding the takeover of Manchester United, but at this stage of the process, it’s a situation which could do with being resolved quickly in the best interest of all parties.