Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be set for a sensational return to Manchester United.

According to reports, potential new owner Sheikh Jassim is willing to give the Norwegian coach an opportunity to return to the club in some capacity if his takeover bid is successful.

The Norwegian departed the club in November 2021 after a mixed spell while manager at the Theatre of Dreams.

He helped sign important players like Bruno Fernandes and recorded second and third-placed finishes during his two full seasons at the club.

But he was sacked after a series of poor results, the final straw being defeat to Watford, registering a win percentage of 54.2% before his departure.

Solskjaer linked with return to United

However, while Erik ten Hag’s stellar first season at Old Trafford means that the club are not looking for a new coach, reports have linked Solskjaer with a return.

According to the Mirror, the Norwegian has figured into Sheikh Jassim’s takeover plans, and could be offered a role at the club.

The report states that the potential new Qatari owner of United is interested in bringing “club legends” back to Old Trafford.

And while not specifically mentioned, Solskjaer is apparently on their shortlist, along with others who played under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

While there are mixed reviews of his time as manager of United, no supporter would question his status as a club legend.

The striker scored 126 goals for United in all competitions during his 11 years at the club, including the winner in the 1999 Champions League final which helped secure a treble.

Solskjaer himself has previously hinted at a return to Old Trafford, and was also spotted in the stands during United’s 2-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this season.

“I’ve got another job in me, if it’s the right chance and exciting enough,” he said, per the Manchester Evening News.

“There are so many clubs, but I’m not going to work just for the sake of working.

“It has to be something special, a new culture, or a club that really excites me.

“Or maybe they will want me back at the club (United) in some capacity, who knows?”

A sensational return could be on the cards after all…

What’s the latest on United’s takeover?

However, the Mirror points out that this reunion between the club and their ex-player would only come around if Sheikh Jassim became United's next owner.

And a lack of clarity remains over who the new owner will be and when they might be in place.

The takeover process has been going on for months now, with Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation and Sir Jim Ratcliffe the two main bidders.

Reports last week from Reuters indicated that the Qatari bidders and the club were negotiating exclusivity and that United’s current owners the Glazers viewed Sheikh Jassim’s bid “more favorably.”

However, reports from the BBC revealed that no exclusivity has been granted.

Moreover, any completion looks to be some way off.

The Times write that an approval process of eight to 12 weeks means that a new owner is unlikely to be in place before the start of next season.