Manchester United owners, the Glazers, have endured a tumultuous few days as they look to sell the Old Trafford outfit, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an extensive update on the takeover.

The Red Devils have been on the market since last November, as head coach Erik ten Hag keeps his side focused on on-pitch matters.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

As per the Daily Mail, the Manchester United Supporters Trust have warned the Glazers that they will cause ‘chaos and disruption if they refuse to sell the club. This follows after the Mail On Sunday reported that the club will be taken off the market as the American family hold out for a £10bn sale.

The article claims that Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Englishman Sir Jim Ratcliffe have emerged as the two serious bidders for the Old Trafford outfit but have grown frustrated over the lack of clarity from the Glazers. The former is looking at a 100% buy-out of the Manchester giants, whilst Ratcliffe could look to keep the Glazers involved as a minority shareholder, should he win the bidding process. Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United aren’t any closer to being sold as the takeover process goes on.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Jacobs is told by sources close to the takeover that a sale process is still active, but the active buyers are yet to hear further updates. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

"Manchester United's sale process is still active according to sources close to it, and the group's all intimate, as well, but they're yet to hear anything. So, we know that the Glazers have taken their time to assess options, and we should also point out that an active process can also result in a no sale. That is one possibility. But all options remain on the table at this stage.

"The groups are waiting to hear back from the Glazers and the Raine Group. The Glazers are assessing whether they think that there is value in selling the club now either as a collective six or possibly as a four and a two with Joel and Avram staying on. Even though we saw a couple of days ago a record fall for a single day in the stock price, and the market value of the club had over £550m shaved off it, those that are close to the sellers still indicate that very little has changed and that it's an active process, and there are ongoing negotiations still taking place, with multiple groups.

"Now, at this stage of the process, radio silence is very normal and if the Glazers decide to move in the direction of any preferred option, whether no sale, one of the groups, an outright sale or minority investment, it becomes very commonplace for other groups that are potentially not the preferred option to feel like the process has gone quiet, which is why I think we're getting a lot of reports about people being frustrated and in limbo.

"It's very similar to a job interview in that respect. If you've got eight candidates, and after a meticulous process, you decide on one preferred candidate, or in this case, preferred approach, then the other seven are probably just going to be kept waiting for quite some time because you still have to finalise, if it was this job interview, everything with your preferred option. You're never going to tell everybody else that it's over and what direction you're moving in and show your hand until you're categorically sure that the approach that you take will be finalised. So, you're always going to get the majority of people in a process that gets this far, feeling a little bit in the dark.

"You're also going to get gamesmanship because the Glazers may want to sell to either Sir Jim Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim but simply not have the price at this point, which means it all becomes a game about getting that number up and up and up. I think this is why there's currently a lot of frustration and conflicting reports."

What next for Man Utd?

The Manchester United faithful hope to see a sale sanctioned sooner rather than later, as the Glazers provide more uncertainty over the takeover process by the various reports coming out in the media. Following their 3-2 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest in August, thousands of Man Utd fans staged a sit-in at Old Trafford, staying behind after the full-time whistle to protest against the club’s owners.

Meanwhile, ten Hag faces the unenviable task of managing the Red Devils against the backdrop of a sale, with tough fixtures against Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayern Munich to come this month.