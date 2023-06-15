Manchester United’s prospective owner Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is still awaiting a response on his latest bid to buy the Old Trafford outfit, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Glazers have received several offers to buy the Red Devils in recent months but are yet to give the green light to a preferred bidder.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

According to Sky Sports, Sheikh Jassim submitted his fifth bid to buy Manchester United last week in the latest attempt to gain the upper hand of INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Qatari’s bid remains for a 100% share in the club, which would buy the Glazers out of their ownership, likely delighting the Manchester United faithful, who have protested against their American owners on occasion.

Earlier this week, Al-Watan (via The Mirror) reported that Sheikh Jassim had been successful in his bid to buy the Old Trafford outfit before the editorial director, Fahed Al Emadi clarified the claim, stating: “Al Watan is not owned by Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Al Watan's media report yesterday speculating about possible movement in the Manchester United takeover process was based on international media reports, as stated in the article itself, and with such news widely circulating periodically in international media for many months.”

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that, as well as Sheikh Jassim, INEOS are yet to hear about any developments on their latest bid, with the Glazers leaving both parties in the dark.

And the journalist has claimed that “there is still no agreement in place” despite the waiting on both sides.

What has Romano said about Man Utd?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “On the Qatari side, they are still waiting. They can only wait. They made that bid. We know that, at the moment, there is still no agreement in place, but they are waiting and waiting.”

What next for Man Utd and Sheikh Jassim?

Having upped his bid last week, it seems Sheikh Jassim can’t do anything apart from wait for the Glazers to give him or Ratcliffe the green light ahead of a potential takeover.

The lack of clarity will not only come as a frustration to the prospective owners but also to head coach Erik ten Hag, who will have hoped a changing of hands would have taken place before the opening of the summer transfer window.

Following their qualification for next season’s Champions League as well as Carabao Cup success, the Dutchman needs funds to strengthen his Red Devils squad as they look ahead to a potential assault on Manchester City’s Premier League title next season.

Therefore, this is a process that is quickly that could be infuriating those inside and outside of Old Trafford, further encapsulating the frustration of the Glazers’ tenure at Manchester United.