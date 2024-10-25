Manchester United intermediaries reached out to Xavi as part of succession planning, not with a view to offering him Erik ten Hag’s seat at Old Trafford, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have reportedly contacted several candidates, directly or indirectly, in the last few months, including the former Barcelona boss, though no formal interviews have necessarily been undertaken.

According to Jacobs, intermediaries representing United had contact with Xavi after the summer, most likely to determine whether the Catalan would be interested in taking charge and to discuss what his terms might be.

It was almost a precautionary procedure for the United chiefs, should they need to make a change in the Old Trafford dugout mid-season and replace Ten Hag in his third year in charge.

Earlier this week, MailOnline was first to report the former Spain midfielder emerging as a potential target for Man United, with the Red Devils reportedly making contact twice in the last few months.

Xavi Eyed by Man United Chiefs

As potential Ten Hag successor

According to Jacobs, Xavi was only one of a variety of candidates Man United reached out to in recent months as part of their succession planning procedure:

“Manchester United have, since the summer, reached out, whether directly or indirectly, to a variety of candidates as part of succession planning rather than formal interviewing. “And there has been contact with Xavi from intermediaries representing Manchester United, not with a view to offering him a job, not with a view to confirming that Ten Hag is going, quite the opposite. “In succession planning, you normally make it clear to the manager or those around his or her camp that you're not making a change and that there isn't a definite possibility, and that you have full respect for your manager in situ. “But you have to understand who's interested, what their terms might be, because mid-season, if you do make a change, you have to move very quickly. “And that's really all that's happened so far with a variety of candidates, including Xavi.”

In May, Xavi was informed by Barcelona president Joan Laporta he would not be in charge for the 2024/25 season, as the Catalans made a swift change at Camp Nou and introduced former Germany and Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick.

The Spanish giants have been flying ever since, winning 11 of their first 13 matches of the season under the German tactician, while Xavi admitted he ‘needed to rest’ after his departure, having managed Barcelona since November 2021.

Besides the 44-year-old, praised as 'the best coach in the world', multiple names have been linked with the Old Trafford job in recent weeks, including Brentford manager Thomas Frank and former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic.

Xavi's Barcelona Record (2021-2024) Games 143 Wins 91 Draws 23 Losses 29 Goals scored 280 Goals conceded 158 Points per game 2.07

Ruben Amorim on Man Utd Radar

Another name Man United have earmarked among potential candidates to replace Erik ten Hag is Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils’ chiefs are admirers of the Portuguese tactician and are tracking the 39-year-old’s impressive work in southern Europe.

Amorim was briefly linked with a Premier League move earlier this year and even travelled to London to hold talks with West Ham United.

He has now started his fifth season in charge of Sporting, aiming to defend the league title after leading the club to Portuguese glory in 2023/24.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-10-24.