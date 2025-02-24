Manchester United have been given a boost ahead of their summer transfer window plans as they search for new recruits to turn their poor form around in the Premier League - with Ben Jacobs exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that talks are 'advancing' for Sporting starlet Geovany Quenda.

Ruben Amorim only managed to land Lecce star Patrick Dorgu in the January transfer window as his first major signing at Old Trafford; and whilst the Dane has done relatively well in his first few games for the Red Devils, there is plenty more to be done in terms of squad building at the FA Cup champions.

Jacobs: Man Utd Talks 'Advancing' For Sporting Starlet Quenda

The Red Devils could make another marquee signing of a young wide player

The Portuguese tactician knows it will be a huge ask to convince players to join the club over the summer without European football, as United currently sit 13 points away from the Europa Conference League spots - but Quenda is one name that has been linked since Amorim came to the helm back in November, having been described as 'huge' by X (formerly Twitter) account @FTalentScout.

And speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed that talks are advancing between the 13-time Premier League champions and the Portuguese top-flight holders - although nothing is at a deep stage just yet, despite Quenda's wish to join the Red Devils.

Jacobs said:

"Talks are advancing, but not necessarily advanced, because Manchester United are sticking to their number. "And at the moment, as you would expect, Sporting are doing the same as well. So there has been a little bit of an impasse, but Jorge Mendes is directly involved in negotiations, and because the player has a desire to join Manchester United, they remain hopeful that something can get done. "They see appeal in a talented teenager who can join when he's 18, and can play right-wing or right wing-back."

Quenda made his Sporting debut under Amorim's spell, and started three of the four Champions League games Sporting played before Amorim's move to the Premier League.

At the age of just 17, he's already played 40 matches for the Lisbon-based outfit and even got a call-up to the Portuguese national team in the late international breaks in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Geovany Quenda has 21 youth caps for Portugal, scoring six goals.

And, with United looking for young, talented stars to ensure a better future, Quenda would be the perfect addition to join Amad Diallo for competition on the right flank, especially given how he'd be fully adapted to how the Portuguese boss wants to play.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-02-25.

