Manchester United have already started talks with Napoli defender Kim Min-jae ahead of a proposed summer move, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Kim has been one of Serie A's standout players this season and Galetti believes a move to England could be on the cards.

Manchester United transfer news - Kim Min-jae

According to a report by 90min, Scudetto winners Napoli have conceded they may have to sell centre-back Kim when the transfer window opens at the end of the season.

Kim has enjoyed a stellar maiden campaign in Serie A, having joined from Fenerbahçe at the start of the campaign in a deal worth £16 million.

However, it's now claimed that the Italian champions could more than triple their profit on the South Korean defender, with a figure of £52 million being mooted this summer.

It's suggested by the report that should Erik ten Hag's side wish to secure the services of Kim next season, they'll be forced into spending over £50 million for the 26-year-old.

A hefty figure for someone that is yet to complete a full season in one of Europe's top-five leagues, but he's a player ten Hag is reportedly keen on.

Journalist Carlo Garganese told GIVEMESPORT back in November that United had already started to scout Kim, but in the latest update, it appears the Stretford-based outfit are now willing to step up their efforts to sign him.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Kim to United?

When asked about the potential for Kim to join United, journalist Galetti told GIVEMESPORT he could see a move materialising this summer.

On the 26-year-old, Galetti said: "The Napoli centre-back with a release clause of £52 million. There has already been contact between his agent and Man United and the talks seem to be well underway.”

What would United's defence look like with Kim next season?

Unlikely to drop out of top-four contention between now and the end of the campaign, ten Hag is expected to finish his first season at United having won at least one trophy, while also qualifying for the Champions League.

With money to spend in the summer too, Kim's addition would likely be that of a starter for United, as ten Hag looks to bolster his defensive options.

It could also allow Luke Shaw, who has spent a large chunk of the season playing at centre-back, to return to his more natural position at left-back.

Likely to partner either Lisandro Martínez or Raphaël Varane in the centre of defence, it's not outlandish to suggest Kim signing for United could give the Red Devils a title-challenging backline.