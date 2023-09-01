Manchester United have now confirmed the signing of Sergio Reguilon on a loan deal, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has now revealed why he gained the edge over his compatriot Marc Cucurella, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Many names were being mooted with a potential move to ease the injury crisis at left-back, though Erik ten Hag opted to put in his trust in the Spaniard.

Manchester United news – Sergio Reguilon

It’s been a hectic transfer window, especially in the last week or so, for Ten Hag and his men, having shelled out on a plethora of new faces. One thing the Dutchman couldn’t see coming was Luke Shaw picking up an injury.

The Englishman’s unforeseen issue caused the Manchester United chief and his recruitment staff to brainstorm how they would alleviate the problem at hand and the club eventually landed on signing Reguilon.

The Tottenham Hotspur full-back, who arrived in north London after for a fee of £32m, was not the first name on Ange Postecoglou’s mind in his favoured position and will now relish in a new challenge in Greater Manchester.

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea had also been courted by the club with The Athletic’s David Ornstein reporting the Red Devils had tabled a loan proposal for the Chelsea outcast and the two parties were in dialogue trying to work out various parameters around the deal, though a switch for the former Brighton & Hove Albion star never came off. And now, talkSPORT’s Crook has given reason behind why Reguilon was chosen over his compatriot.

Number of players signed by English clubs on Summer Deadline Day Year Players signed 2002 4 2003 21 2004 18 2005 69 2006 79 2007 80 2008 67 2009 50 2010 53 2011 62 2012 80 2013 60 2014 75 2015 63 2016 123 2017 50 2018 58 2019 67 2020 25 2021 95 2022 112 All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Alex Crook say about Manchester United and Sergio Reguilon?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said: “Sergio Reguilon is now done. That was a strange one, I think it was Chelsea playing Marc Cucurella in the League Cup the other night that scuppered that one because Manchester United wanted a break clause in January. Chelsea wouldn’t agree to that because you can’t play for three clubs in one season, so there would be no point in them taking him back in January because they couldn’t send him out again. I also think Reguilon was cheaper, I think there isn’t any kind of fee, and they’re just covering his wages.”

What else has happened at Manchester United on deadline day?

It has been a hectic day at Old Trafford in terms of new faces arriving, with Altay Bayindir and Jonny Evans joining the Spaniard as the club’s last-gasp deadline day deals. Manchester United sealed a £4.2m move for the former while a one-season loan deal was laid out in front of the latter after he impressed the club’s higher-ups during their pre-season tour.

Now on Ten Hag’s busy agenda is top muster up a squad strong enough to face the small matter of Arsenal on Sunday, though it remains to be seen how many of his deadline day transfers will feature in a must-win fixture against the north London giants.