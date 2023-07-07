Manchester United have submitted a bid for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana as the club steps up its pursuit to sign a new number one for the upcoming season.

United are in the market for a ‘keeper after their long-serving number one David de Gea’s contract ran out at the end of June, and it looks like they are on the verge of signing Onana, whose story is a remarkable one.

The story of Andre Onana

Onana, who had a stellar first season with the San Siro outfit, played in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City in Istanbul last month and the Cameroon man put in an exceptional performance with his ball-playing ability.

However, all of his successes in an Inter shirt might not have been possible had he not taken a strong stance in the face of nearly a year out of the game due to a doping ban.

He was banned by UEFA in February 2021, at first for a whole year, for mistakenly taking Lasimac, a Furosemide-based diuretic, as he aimed to recover from a sore headache.

The pill that Onana took Furosemide is a banned substance and was originally prescribed to his wife after she gave birth. His explanation, that it was just a simple mix-up of two packets and pills that looked extremely similar and this was accepted by UEFA, however, they refused to overturn the ban.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) also acknowledged that there was “no significant fault,” however, they only lessened Onana’s ban by three months.

For those nine months, the ‘keeper was banned from all football-related activity, meaning he could not train, and because of the ban, he was not allowed to celebrate with his Ajax teammates, even though he played most of the games.

During the ban, he told the media that he considered moving away from the game altogether.

He spoke to the Guardian about his time out of the game, saying: “You can’t even use the African Nations as motivation, a target, because logic says you won’t get there. Football turns its back.

“I was just trying to survive, come back better. Try to always see the positive side. But sometimes you can’t. As a goalkeeper it’s difficult: you go, someone else plays.

“There are moments you think about giving in. I was lucky: I have good people. If that happens, and you’re alone, you’re going to give up. You won’t have the will to go through it.”

The goalkeeper, who retired from international duty during the World Cup because of a bust up with the team’s head coach, was determined to ensure that he would be able to return to his best condition as soon as his suspension was over. As a result, he hired his own team of a psychologist, a fitness coach, a physio, a nutritionist, and more.

After returning from his ban, he helped Ajax clinch another Eredivisie title, the fourth of his career, and then last summer he left the Amsterdam Arena to join Italian giants Inter Milan, where he made 41 appearances in all competitions for the I Nerazzurri.

Onana played a key part in his side’s journey to reaching the Champions League final as he kept eight clean sheets in 13 games, however, before his success, he thought that people would treat him unfairly.

“It’s the way you’re perceived, too.

“It’s ‘doping’: you’re a ‘drug addict’. How are you going to explain to your parents that you’ve tested positive when you’ve never smoked or drunk?

“How do you get rid of this here [pointing to a label on his head]? There will still be people who think [I’m guilty]. People don’t always have time to be informed.

“The police stopped me in Belgium. The normal thing: ‘Documents?’ When I show my identity card, one of them recognises me. ‘Mr Onana, get out of the car.’ They check the whole car. The whole thing. I hear one say: ‘This guy takes loads of drugs.’”

However, the majority of the footballing world does not recognise Onana as an individual who was banned from the sport, instead he is admired for his distribution and for being one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

As a result of his status, it is looking increasingly likely that he will be reunited with his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United should a deal with his current club be agreed and completed.