Manchester United are already looking at targets to replenish their ranks for next season, regardless of whether Erik ten Hag will be their manager in the 2024/25 campaign or not - and links have seen them touted with a move for Ronald Araujo of Barcelona, who could be on his way out of the Camp Nou if he fails to sign a new contract.

United will push ahead with a huge rebuild that has already seen the likes of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial depart, whilst Casemiro and others have been touted with an exit for the club - and by looking for younger signings, Araujo has been touted for a move to Old Trafford by Spanish outlet Sport.

Ronald Araujo: Manchester United Transfer Latest

Araujo has been on United's radar for a number of years

The report states that United are willing to part ways with £68million to land Araujo from Barcelona this summer, as United chiefs aim to strengthen their backline.

Araujo, who joined Barcelona in 2019 from Uruguayan side Boston River as a 19-year-old, has gone on to make 150 appearances for the Camp Nou side, with eight goals to his name - and a series of aggressive, dominating displays have seen some of Europe' biggest clubs linked with a move, alongside being called 'extraordinary' by Blaugrana legend Carles Puyol.

Araujo can also play right-back and with squad depth being a huge issue at United last season, his versatility could be key. Sport claim that for now, a move does seem unlikely - and one question that has been posed is that United may not have the financial power to conduct a deal with Barcelona wanting a fee that would see Araujo become one of the club's most expensive signings of all-time - let alone having a release clause of £871million.

Ronald Araujo's La Liga statistics - Barcelona squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 13th Assists 2 =7th Clearances Per Game 2.5 =2nd Blocks Per Game 0.4 4th Average Passes Per Game 63.5 5th Match rating 6.75 =13th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 31/05/2024

A potential move for Araujo could be made slightly easier to achieve with the Catalan club currently having financial difficulties, and so they could sell some of their valuable stars in the summer to ease their fiscal burden - though the likes of Frankie de Jong, Raphinha and Pedri could fall under that category first before they get rid of any youngsters such as Pedri, Gavi, Pau Cubarsi or Lamine Yamal.

Araujo's contract expires in 2026 and so there have been rumours that Barcelona may look to extend his contract to put an end to any interest from other clubs. Hansi Flick may look to open contract talks with the Uruguay star and with the German reportedly making him a key part of their project, Araujo may stay on the eastern Spanish coast; however, a United bid could throw a spanner in the works.

Manchester United Massively Need Ronald Araujo

Their centre-back issues have been apparent for months

United's centre-back woes last season were evident for all to see.

Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof all suffered injuries at crucial parts of the season, leaving veteran Jonny Evans and former captain Harry Maguire to form a partnership at the heart of defence - whilst youngster Willy Kambwala and even Casemiro were players to have filled in under an absolute crisis.

GIVEMESPORT: United had the fifth-best defence in the Premier League last season, but only the ninth-best attack.

One of United's priorities in the transfer market will be to avoid that scenario without doubt next season. Whilst they boasted one of the meanest defences in the Premier League, their lack of cohesion meant the attack was left bereft of service and over time, that had an effect on results in the final third.

