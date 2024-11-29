Manchester United have been closely monitoring Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong for several seasons as they continue their search for a new wing-back for Ruben Amorim, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils are considering several options, with Sporting Lisbon starlet Geovany Quenda also described as 'a very attractive proposition'.

However, United would have to wait until Quenda turns 18 in April next year, and may pursue a more established player, with Frimpong among those scouted, according to The Athletic:

“There are several possibilities in the wing-back role, but Quenda’s emergence this season makes him a very attractive proposition, aged just 17. “United would not be able to sign him until he turns 18 and may decide to go for a more established player, however, and have been keeping track of Jeremie Frimpong at Bayer Leverkusen for several seasons.”

Having experimented with Diogo Dalot, Amad Diallo, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia in wing-back roles in his first two games, Amorim is expected to bring in a more natural player for the position in 2025.

While recent reports have mentioned Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez as potential left-sided options, Frimpong is more accustomed to playing on the right.

The Dutchman, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester City, has been a key player for Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen in recent seasons.

Regarded as 'one of the best' full-backs in the world, the 23-year-old was instrumental in Bayer’s title-winning campaign in 2023/24 and was named to the Bundesliga Team of the Season for the second year running.

Frimpong, renowned for his 'insane' speed, has made 18 appearances for the German champions this term, scoring once and registering seven assists.

The Dutch international was linked with a Premier League move previously, with reports suggesting Liverpool have identified Frimpong as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 23-year-old, who signed a contract extension with Bayer last year, is tied to the club until June 2028, placing the Bundesliga side in a strong negotiating position for 2025.

Jeremie Frimpong's Bayer Leverkusen Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 11 Goals 1 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 5 Pass completion % 79.7 Minutes played 795

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-11-24.