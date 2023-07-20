Manchester United are interested in signing Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, and Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT why the 20-year-old is so keen on moving to Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils do not have too many options up front right now, but the arrival of Hojlund should help them out in that department.

Man United transfer news — Rasmus Hojlund

Last week, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti informed GIVEMESPORT that United would focus on signing wonderkid Hojlund after landing Andre Onana.

Galetti also suggested that the Manchester club could do a deal that would see Mason Greenwood head the other way.

Writing for The Guardian, Romano has reported that Atalanta value Hojlund at around £60m, which is a lot of money for a 20-year-old.

But with Anthony Martial being Erik ten Hag's only real No.9 option right now, United desperately need to sign a new centre-forward. Marcus Rashford can, of course, also play there, but having thrived on the left flank last season, his manager will not want to move him.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Rasmus Hojlund and Man United?

Romano says Hojlund would love to play for United because he has supported the club since he was a child.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "This is the priority now, to try to reach an agreement with Atalanta for Hojlund. We know the player is, I always say this, super, super keen on the move. He would love to play for Manchester United. He's been a Manchester United fan since he was a baby, so it's a big opportunity for him to go to Man United now."

Find All The Latest Transfer News Here

Who could Man United sign after Rasmus Hojlund?

There is a possibility that United still do some business after this Hojlund situation is sorted out.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils may be monitoring Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, so he could be somebody they turn to once they address their striker situation. Ten Hag has already improved his midfield by bringing in Mason Mount from Chelsea, but perhaps he is not completely satisfied with his options.

For now, though, United will obviously be focusing on Hojlund, but it will be interesting to see what they do if they fail to land the Denmark international for whatever reason.

According to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, the Premier League outfit are still keen on Napoli's Victor Osimhen, though his price tag would undoubtedly be a huge problem for them.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis suggested in an interview with Mediaset (via MailOnline) that it is going to take £170m to prise the Nigerian away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this summer, making a move to Old Trafford or anywhere else highly unlikely.

All in all, United are having quite a good transfer window. They have brought in Mount, a very versatile footballer who is used to playing at a high level, while Onana has now joined him at Old Trafford. However, their squad is still far from perfect, desperately requiring another No.9.