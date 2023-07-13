Manchester United are set to benefit from a specific part of the Andre Onana deal, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT in an update.

Onana is on the brink of a move to Old Trafford and Jones expects the Inter Milan goalkeeper to shine for United.

Manchester United transfer news - Andre Onana

If reports are to be believed, Onana will be a United player by the time the 2023/24 campaign kicks off next month.

That's because the talented shot-stopper is on the brink of a move to the 20-time Premier League champions, with United keen to wrap the deal up as soon as possible.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Cameroon international is set to be subject to a bid from United in the coming days, with personal terms not expected to be an issue.

The current hold-up relates to the fee United are offering Inter Milan, as the Serie A giants are believed to be demanding payment in the region of £51 million, having already rejected an offer of £38.5 million from the Premier League side (Sky Sports).

Should they iron out the differences in valuation, it's expected the deal will move quickly, with Onana set to inherit the number one position left behind by David de Gea.

And transfer insider Jones believes the rumoured agreement of €6.5m per year (or around £105k-a-week) with Onana is more in line with United's new strategy, compared to the £375,000 per week de Gea was earning previously.

What has Dean Jones said about Onana's United contract?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones admitted that the United chiefs will be pleased with the money they're saving on wages after swapping de Gea for Onana.

On the United target, the reliable journalist said: "In terms of what de Gea was earning and compared to what Onana is on course to earn, this fits perfectly with what Man United want to move forward with and will be seen, to them, to be an improvement on where they were."

What else has been happening at United this summer?

Of course, Onana won't be the first arrival to be welcomed to Old Trafford this summer, after Mason Mount was announced as a Red Devils player earlier this month.

Signing a contract until the end of the 2027/28 campaign, Mount joined United for an initial £55 million, having waved goodbye to boyhood club Chelsea.

What's more, after the completion of the Onana deal, it's expected United will switch attention to another Serie A star, with Rasmus Hojlund being lined up as a potential arrival.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT in an interview that Hojlund was their 'number one target' in the striker department, having ditched attempts to sign Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane amid price concerns.

As for outgoings, it also isn't expected that de Gea will be the only man to exit Old Trafford this summer, with a list of 13 players touted to be available for transfer (MailOnline).

Among the list of at-risk players is Harry Maguire, who according to The Manchester Evening News would be allowed to leave United in the transfer window, but only if a club matches their £50 million price tag.