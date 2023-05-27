Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong would love to return to play in England, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

However, Romano admits both Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also interested but nothing is advanced as of yet.

Man Utd transfer news - Jeremie Frimpong

Frimpong is reportedly interested in a switch to the 20-time champions but is fully focused on his time in Germany at the moment, according to the Daily Mirror.

In April, Frimpong told Relevo: “I would like to win titles, I love that feeling. I did it with Celtic and I want more. I want to play consistently well. Now I just want to help Bayer Leverkusen.”

The youngster spent nine years in the Manchester City academy but is now eyeing a move to their city neighbours.

United boss Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of the Amsterdam-born star and may look to bring his compatriot to the red side of Manchester as part of his vital summer revamp. Manchester Evening News revealed United could sell up to three full-backs in the upcoming summer window and that Ten Hag remains keen on the defender.

Romano has previously told GIVEMESPORT that the English club have discussed the possibility of signing Frimpong internally as the possibility to buy and sell players nears closer and closer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Jeremie Frimpong and Man Utd?

Romano claims that although no transfer talks have advanced as yet, Frimpong likes the idea of returning to England.

A bump in the road may hinder United’s approach, however, as some of Europe’s elite clubs are also monitoring the 22-year-old’s situation.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer guru said: “He would love to return to England, but his agent has also met with Bayern Munich and Barcelona, so both clubs have had conversations with Frimpong. At the moment, nothing is advanced yet.”

Will Jeremie Frimpong sign for Man Utd?

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka recent revival impressing Erik ten Hag, it now looks likely that he will remain a United player going into next season, according to the Daily Mail.

The Dutch manager already has another strong right-back candidate alongside Wan-Bissaka in Diogo Dalot meaning the right-hand side of the defence may already be sorted for the foreseeable future.

The 25k-a-week earner from Bayer Leverkusen would, however, be an excellent signing if he is able to translate his Bundesliga form to the Premier League, seeing as he’s scored eight goals and provided a further seven assists in the league this season, as per SofaScore.

Having to fend off the interested European giants may prove difficult, though, as Romano mentioned, both Bayern Munich and Barcelona like the look of "lightning-fast" Frimpong.

TEAMtalk have stated that United have made a new striker their priority signing this summer, which means a potential deal for Frimpong may be put on the back burner instead.