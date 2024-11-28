Manchester United could emerge as suitors for Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes, who shares the same agent as Bruno Fernandes, according to MailOnline.

The Portuguese full-back has been mentioned among options for new boss Ruben Amorim, given their history of working together at Sporting Lisbon, as the Red Devils intensify their search for a new left-back.

Mendes, who joined PSG from Sporting in the summer of 2021, played under Amorim for just over a season in Portugal during 2020/21 and won a league title before moving to France.

Reports in Portugal have linked Mendes, regarded as 'one of the best left-backs in the world', with a move to Old Trafford long before he joined PSG – in 2020, he was reportedly eyed as another potential signing from Sporting alongside Fernandes.

The two Portuguese internationals share the same agent, Miguel Pinho, who also represents Sporting centre-back Goncalo Inacio, another long-standing target for Premier League clubs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mendes has made 11 appearances for PSG in all competitions this season, scoring once and providing two assists.

Mendes, labelled 'an elite talent', will have 12 months remaining on his PSG contract at the end of the season, meaning interested clubs could potentially acquire him at a reduced price next summer.

According to MailOnline, the 22-year-old is firmly on Amorim’s shortlist of options, alongside Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies and Bournemouth ace Milos Kerkez.

It remains uncertain whether the Red Devils will sign a new left-back as early as January, given their concerning financial situation.

United have already spent heavily on new signings during Erik ten Hag’s final transfer window, bringing in five players – Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Manuel Ugarte – for close to £200m.

After appointing Amorim, United chiefs are reportedly in no rush to undertake a full rebuild in 2025. Instead, the 39-year-old tactician will be tasked with unlocking the untapped potential of the current squad.

Nuno Mendes' Paris Saint-Germain Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 6 Goals / assists 0 / 1 Pass accuracy % 90.1 Tackles per 90 1.40 Blocks per 90 1.63 Minutes played 389

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-11-24.