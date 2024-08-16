Manchester United have been given the chance for a slight revival in their bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain's midfield star Manuel Ugarte in the final weeks of the window - with major news dropping out of France that the tough tackler has been left out of their squad to face Le Havre on the opening weekend of the Ligue 1 season.

The Red Devils have been after the former Sporting star throughout the window, with inclementing bids getting closer to PSG's valuation but not quite hitting the proposed target. With Sofyan Amrabat leaving United to return to Fiorentina after his loan spell, there is still a possibility that the Moroccan comes back to United on a permanent deal - but if a deal for Ugarte can be done, then United will land their top target. And that has gotten closer to becoming a reality with the midfielder being left out of Luis Enrique's squad on Friday evening, according to Jacobs.

Ugarte Still Wanted by Man Utd

The star has been left out of PSG's opening squad

The report from Ben Jacobs states that Ugarte has been left out of PSG's squad for their Ligue 1 curtain raiser against Le Havre this evening - prompting speculation over a potentially revived move to United with the Red Devils still searching for a defensive midfielder.

The Parisien club still expect Ugarte to depart the club, with sporting director Luis Campos leading negotiations as the French outfit look to move last season's summer signing on with urgency.

Manuel Ugarte's Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =9th Assists 2 =11th Tackles Per Game 3.9 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.15 4th

The midfielder still wants a move to Old Trafford, and the Red Devils chief Dan Ashworth still wants him, according to Jacobs - but with their keenness on a deal comes other interest from clubs.

United's last bid totalled around the £40million mark, with other reports earlier in the window suggesting that PSG wanted around £50million for his services, and whilst the Ligue 1 champions want a permanent exit for the Uruguayan, they are flexible on structure - which could include a loan-to-buy with an obligation, though a straight loan is 'less likely'.

Ugarte's Arrival Vital to United's Top Four Chances

The Uruguayan has a skillset that no other have at Old Trafford

There is no doubting that United need another defensive midfielder to come into the club, especially with Amrabat's departure. Scott McTominay, whilst billed as a defensive minded midfielder earlier in his career, is better as an auxiliary midfielder who can grab goals and cause chaos from deep, whilst Kobbie Mainoo is best as a deep-lying playmaker and the rest of United's options are more attack minded.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte has played 200 first-team league games by the age of just 23.

Casemiro has declined physically over the past 12 months and his progress this season must be monitored if he can't compete at the levels he did in Erik ten Hag's first season - as long as he doesn't make a late move away from the club - and so Ugarte's arrival will be paramount to United's success.

Ugarte offers youth, a physical importance and having played at the top level for the past year at least, he would be a superb addition to the Premier League - though whether United can secure a move for his services remains to be seen as the window continues to tick down into the final fortnight.

