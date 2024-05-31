Highlights Man United and Chelsea are interested in signing Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Kerkez impressed at Bournemouth last season after joining from AZ Alkmaar for £15.5million.

Bournemouth's star striker Dominic Solanke is targeted by Tottenham.

Manchester United have ‘internally discussed’ Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez as they are impressed with his development, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed.

Speaking on the United Stand channel, he suggested that Chelsea are also interested in signing the Hungarian defender, who thrived for the Cherries last season.

Both United and Chelsea were linked with a move for Kerkez earlier this year as they look to resolve their left-back situation in the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old is reportedly seen as a potential starter for Man United in the next couple of years and could become a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.

The Englishman dealt with injury problems last season, while his backup Tyrell Malacia missed the whole campaign and last appeared for United 12 months ago.

In the absence of two defenders, manager Erik ten Hag had to rely on Sofyan Amrabat, Viktor Lindelof, and Diogo Dalot on the left, as the Dutchman said Man United used ‘32 different backlines’ due to injuries in the previous campaign.

Kerkez Transfer ‘Discussed’ at Man United

He's highly rated at Old Trafford

Described as being an ‘attack-minded’ defender previously, Kerkez appears to be highly valued at Man United as Jacobs suggests the Red Devils are impressed with his development.

The 20-year-old, who 'kept [Mohamed] Salah at bay' according to journalist Bence Bocsak, joined Bournemouth for £15.5million last summer, after impressing for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie, appearing in 57 matches for the Dutch club and registering 13 goal contributions.

The Hungary international has become manager Andoni Iraola’s favourite this season, as he made 28 appearances in the Premier League in his debut season in England.

The Cherries boss said Kerkez still ‘has to continue his learning process’ after an impressive campaign as he helped the club finish 12th in the table.

Kerkez, who spent time in the youth ranks at AC Milan, already has 14 international caps and is set to play his first major tournament this summer after helping Hungary qualify for the Euros.

Man United Targeting Joao Felix

They're considering a swap deal

Manchester United are considering a Mason Greenwood swap deal that would bring Joao Felix to Old Trafford this summer, according to the Daily Star.

Atletico Madrid have shown interest in the Manchester United forward and are reportedly willing to offer Felix in return.

The 24-year-old Portugal international, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Chelsea and Barcelona, joined Atletico from Benfica in a £113million deal in 2019 but has struggled to settle in the Spanish capital ever since.

Joao Felix's Barcelona Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists La Liga 30 7 3 Champions League 9 3 1 Copa del Rey 3 0 1 Supercopa 2 0 1

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-05-24.