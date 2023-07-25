Manchester United are set to push on with their pursuit of Rasmus Hojlund, as a timescale on when their first bid can be expected is revealed to GIVEMESPORT by transfer insider Dean Jones.

Hojlund has remained a key target for the Red Devils all summer and is believed to be open to an Old Trafford switch.

Manchester United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

Having been linked to a number of striker targets, from Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko, it looks as if United have finally settled on their preferred target.

That is of course Atalanta's Hojlund, who has been singled out as the priority signing for United in what is left of the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that the 20-time English champions would switch their attentions to Hojlund following the completion of the Andre Onana deal.

Onana became the second new face at Old Trafford this summer, joining as part of a £47 million deal from Inter Milan, just weeks after United confirmed the £55 million signing of Chelsea academy graduate Mason Mount.

With their summer spending already eclipsing the £100 million mark, United are having to be somewhat shrewd with their next purchases, hence why they've been unable to rush into negotiations with Atalanta over Hojlund.

It had been reported by Fabrizio Romano that United had offered three players plus cash as part of the Hojlund deal, which was swiftly rejected by Atalanta.

Instead, the Serie A outfit look set to demand cash, with United's first offer expected to arrive in the coming days.

What has Dean Jones said about Hojlund and United?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones provided the latest update in regard to where the Hojlund to United deal was up to.

On the talented Danish striker, Jones said: “That first bid is finally close but it’s a strange moment because I don’t think there is much expectation from anyone that United are going to raise an opening offer that actually tempts Atalanta to sell the player.

“On Hojlund’s side of this, there will not be a problem. He knows what his terms would be, he knows what United’s vision is, and I hear he’s excited about what he could become a part of.”

What's next for United this summer?

Atalanta will look to snatch a fee close to £60 million for Hojlund off United this summer, as reported by The Guardian.

It's suggested the Bergamo-based outfit are keen to land a record fee for Hojlund, having never received more than £45 million for a transfer.

That was Christian Romero's move to Tottenham Hotspur in August 2021, which earned Atalanta £42 million and the Italian side are keen to cash in once again this summer.

Hojlund played an important role in Atalanta's season last time around, netting 10 goals in 34 appearances as they went on to qualify for the Europa League via a fifth-place finish.

While not mind-boggling numbers for a striker, it's clear Erik ten Hag views the Dane as a priority, with United likely to secure the centre-forward's signature this summer.