Highlights Monaco want €40 million for Vanderson, making him a costly target for Manchester United.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka may leave the club, with Vanderson being identified as a potential replacement.

Denzel Dumfries is also an option for United, in a possible swap deal with Wan-Bissaka.

Monaco have slapped a €40 million asking price on Manchester United target Vanderson, as the Red Devils look to step up their pursuit of a right-back if Aaron Wan-Bissaka departs, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag and Dan Ashworth are looking to bolster the right-hand side of their defence, and are eager to cash in on Wan-Bissaka as he enters the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford. The Manchester-based side are said to be willing to sell the former Crystal Palace full-back for just £10 million, a deal which would represent a £40 million loss on their initial investment, but the 26-year-old isn't currently interested in a move to West Ham.

It's understood that if the one-on-one specialist is to leave the north-west this summer, the club will look to sign new right-back and they are plotting a move for Vanderson. However, transfer journalist Romano has suggested that Monaco's excessive demands may result in a deal for the Brazilian becoming too expensive for United's liking.

United Eyeing Vanderson

The French side want €40 million

With Diogo Dalot winning United's player of the year award for 2023/24, it might've rendered the addition of a right-back unnecessary this summer. However, Wan-Bissaka's contractual situation means INEOS have had to make a decision in this position.

The man who arrived for £50 million in 2019 has a year remaining on his deal with the Red Devils, and the club's new hierarchy are eager to get back at least some of what they outlayed on the player, rather than losing him for free next summer. However, the South London-born man is reportedly not keen on a switch to West Ham, who had emerged as the most likely suitors.

The Hammers had turned their attentions to Noussair Mazraoui but that move has now fallen through with United reportedly "pushing" for the Moroccan. Vanderson appears to be another option for the FA Cup winners.

The Monaco defender - described as the "complete full-back" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig - has impressed in recent years, making 20 Ligue 1 appearances last season, and is seen as a potential upgrade on their current rotation option for Dalot. However, Romano has indicated to GIVEMESPORT that the French side don't want to lose their wing-back, and will demand upwards of €40 million for his signature:

"Then another player they've been following for sure, is Vanderson from Monaco. He's a player they've been monitoring, but at the moment, it's very expensive. Monaco are always asking something around €40 million for Vanderson. So not something imminent or easy, also in this case. "But for sure, the area of Manchester United is to bring in a new right back in case Wan-Bissaka leaves, although Wan-Bissaka at the moment is not convinced about West Ham."

Vanderson would offer United a different profile to Wan-Bissaka, having been used frequently as a wing-back for Monaco. The Brazil international would supply Ten Hag's side with increased attacking threat, perhaps to the detriment of some level of defensive stability.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Vanderson Wan-Bissaka Appearances 20 22 Goals 3 0 Assists 1 2 Pass Accuracy 74% 83.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.9 3.89 Key Passes Per 90 1.04 0.61 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.43 1.52 Tackles Per 90 3.3 2.12 Interceptions Per 90 1.92 2.07

Dumfries Also Being Eyed

Wan-Bissaka could be swapped

While Vanderson has been mooted as a potential successor to Wan-Bissaka, another offensive right-back has been linked in Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries. The Dutchman contributed to eight goals last season for the Italian outfit, and, like Vanderson, has been used primarily as a wing-back.

This option could prove to be ideal for United, as they're reportedly discussing a swap deal involving Wan-Bissaka and Dumfries. It's understood that Inter are interested in the Englishman, and the want-away star reciprocates this interest. If the former Palace man continues to reject other moves from Premier League clubs, negotiating with Inter over this proposed exchange may become the most feasible outcome for United.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 26/07/2024