Manchester United are likely to prioritise moves for Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen over Randal Kolo Muani, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been linked with all three strikers, but Sheth has hinted that the last of that trio is a little lower on the list and says a lot could depend on what happens with the club's proposed takeover.

Man United transfer news — Randal Kolo Muani

Last month, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that United and Bayern Munich are both targeting Kolo Muani, Kane and Osimhen.

Regarding the Frenchman specifically, The Independent recently claimed that Bayern believe that they can sign him in a £100m deal this summer.

It's a lot of money, but Kolo Muani has really impressed for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

As per Transfermarkt, the 24-year-old has registered more than 30 goal contributions in 42 games.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Randal Kolo Muani and Man United?

Sheth suspects that United are doing their homework on Kolo Muani but thinks Kane and Osimhen are still above him on Erik ten Hag's shortlist.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "Obviously, there will be targets which are of more priority than others, like Harry Kane, like Victor Osimhen. But players under the radar, like Muani, I wouldn't be surprised if United are doing their homework on these players.

"We keep talking about this takeover, or proposed takeover or proposed investment. I think that's going to dictate what United can do, and I think they really need to have that sorted one way or another so that they can know whether they can go for a Kane or an Osimhen or whether they're going to have to go for a player that doesn't cost as much. But 100%, United will be looking at a number of players in that position, for sure."

Watch: Randal Kolo Muani's goals and skills this season

It's easy to understand why United would prefer Kane or Osimhen over Kolo Muani.

The former has obviously proven himself in the Premier League and is one of the most prolific strikers in world football, while the latter has just fired Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

However, if the Red Devils can't sign either of them in the next transfer window, based on what Kolo Muani has shown this term, he could be a very good alternative.