Highlights Manchester United may be without key players Rashford and Martial for their crucial Champions League match against Bayern Munich due to illness.

Questions about Rashford's commitment have led to him being dropped to the bench in recent domestic games.

Defender Victor Lindelof is also uncertain for the match, with his availability being described as a "question mark" by coach Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are planning ahead of their all-important Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich, which will dictate the outcome of their 2023/24 European venture, but may be without a few key figures including Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, per the Manchester Evening News. Erik ten Hag's players were put through their paces on Monday - the day before their must-win fixture in order to seal a spot in the competition's knockout stages.

After their 3-3 draw with Galatasaray last time out, the three-time winners face an uphill battle of joining Bayern in progressing. Despite securing only one victory in their opening five outings, there remains a possibility for them to qualify, but they will need to tackle group leaders Bayern to do so. The meeting between Copenhagen and Galatasaray, who are both on five points, on the final matchday could also be detrimental to their European hopes and Ten Hag and his entourage will be hoping that their Group A fixture finishes as a draw.

Champions League - Group A Standings (as of 11/12/23) Position Team Played W D L +/- GD Pts 1. Bayern Munich 5 4 1 0 11/6 +5 13 2. Copenhagen 5 1 2 2 7/8 -1 5 3. Galatasaray 5 1 2 2 10/12 -2 5 4. Manchester United 5 1 1 3 12/14 -2 4

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial absent from training

The forward duo have fallen to illness

Erik ten Hag’s side, who sit bottom of Group A heading into the final Champions League matchweek, may have to fare without Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, as both forwards were absent from training on Monday afternoon due to illness, as the Dutch tactician named his squad for the final group match.

Rashford, who has had questions raised over his commitment levels, was dropped to the bench for two domestic outings on the trot against Chelsea and Bournemouth, but Ten Hag may have to field a team without the English forward as they welcome Thomas Tuchel’s side on Tuesday night. His strike partner Martial, who is set to leave the club in 2024, was also absent from training through illness, despite featuring for 56 minutes in the Red Devils’ 3-0 loss to Bournemouth last weekend.

Defender Victor Lindelof was among those spotted in training, but Ten Hag admitted in his pre-match press conference, in which he was joined by Scott McTominay, that the Sweden ace is a “question mark” for their meeting with Bayern at Old Trafford. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were the starting centre-back partnership in United's defeat to the Cherries.

"It's a condensed programme. So we have training. In this moment, I'm not sure about everyone who's available for tomorrow. Question mark is Victor Lindelof if he can make it or not, we have to wait and see until tomorrow to know."

Amad and Donny van de Beek are both ineligible for the clash, while Casemiro, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, has returned to the turf but is still unable to play. The same can be said for Lisandro Martínez, who is currently out nursing an injury. Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount were also missing from training and will, therefore, not be involved in the tie with Bayern.

Bayern Munich name travelling squad to face Man Utd

United's summer targets have travelled with Bayern

Bayern Munich, who have already secured passage into the Champions League round of 16, have flown a 19-man travelling squad to England for the all-enticing European fixture - and like Ten Hag, Tuchel will be without some key personnel as they look to bounce back from their shock 5-1 Bundesliga defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

During that defeat, the perennial German champions lost former Arsenal prospect Serge Gnabry to injury, while goalkeeper Sven Ulreich is also unavailable for selection through injury. The 35-year-old has sustained an ankle problem, though the ever-reliable Manuel Neuer will retain his position between the sticks.

United summer target Harry Kane has travelled to his homeland and is expected to lead the line for the visitors, while Kim Min-jae, who the Red Devils were also interested in, will be present at the beating heart of Tuchel's back line. Matthijs De Ligt, a member of Ajax's squad under Ten Hag, has remained in Munich to undergo individual training and, as such, is not included in Bayern's squad.

Mathys Tel and Leroy Sané, who both scored in their 4-3 win in Germany, are available for selection and will be keen to iron out their goalscoring issues they had against Frankfurt last time out in the Bundesliga.