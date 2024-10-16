Manchester United are expected to be without Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Noussair Mazraoui for Saturday's game against Brentford, meaning Erik ten Hag will have to find an unorthodox full-back option for the pivotal clash, according to journalist Laurie Whitwell.

Shaw continues to suffer with a calf issue, and hasn't featured at all yet this season, while Malacia has a knee problem that has seen him sidelined for over a year. As for Mazraoui, the Moroccan underwent a minor heart procedure last week, which sees him out of action for at least a few weeks.

Subsequently, Ten Hag is likely to have to deploy a centre-back out of position in one of the full-back areas, to cover for this lack of options there. With the pressure on the Dutchman to deliver a result against the Bees, he'll be ruing his full-backs' fitness issues, forcing him to pick a player in an unnatural position.

Ten Hag Faces Full-Back Crisis

Shaw, Malacia and Mazraoui aren't fit

Having accumulated just eight points from their opening seven Premier League games, United currently sit 14th, a mere five points above the relegation zone. As a result, Ten Hag's position in the Old Trafford dugout is under threat, with last week's internal board meeting concluding that he has the Brentford and Fenerbahçe matches to reverse the Red Devils' fortunes and save his job.

With the encounter with Thomas Frank's side on Saturday afternoon taking on significant importance, Ten Hag will be frustrated by his cohort of left-backs' inability to remain fit and available. Writing for the Athletic, journalist Whitwell confirmed the news that both Shaw and Malacia are unlikely to be ready to face the West Londoners, while Mazraoui is also out.

So far this season, Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot have started every single league game for United, with Dalot operating out of position on the left. With the former out, the most plausible solution for Ten Hag against Brentford is that Dalot shifts to right-back, with Lisandro Martinez moved to the left-hand side of defence, and Jonny Evans coming in to partner Matthijs de Ligt centrally.

Far from an ideal set-up for Ten Hag, but the maligned manager will have to make do and mend with his depleted defence.

Shaw's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 12 Minutes Played 959 Pass Accuracy 81.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.21 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.87 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 1.59

United Eyeing Davies

He could be available for free

With Shaw and Malacia continuing to let United down with their persistent lack of availability, it appears the club's hierarchy are looking to address the issues at left-back. United are said to be eyeing a move for Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies in 2025, with the Canadian's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The electric full-back is yet to put pen to paper on a fresh deal at the Allianz, and could be enticed by the likely lucrative contract offer on the table from United. Davies scored twice and registered five assists in 29 Bundesliga games last season, demonstrating his impressive offensive productivity.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 15/10/2024