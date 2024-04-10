Highlights Willy Kambwala's standout performances may earn him a new contract with Manchester United.

The young defender's rise from the academy to first-team has impressed coaches, prompting contract talks.

Kambwala's readiness for regular Premier League football could lead to a strong career at Manchester United if he is trusted by coaches.

Manchester United’s defensive injury crisis saw Willy Kambwala thrust into the first-team for the clash against Liverpool - but his standout performance could see him sign a ‘bumper new contract’, according to HITC.

Kambwala, who was described as 'magnificent' by Harry Maguire after his Liverpool display, joined United from French outfit Sochaux in 2020 as a 16-year-old, and he has had to bide his time at the club after suffering a huge injury for the club just weeks after signing for the Red Devils. But this has been this season where the youngster has burst through the ranks. Six Premier League appearances to date has seen him on the fringes of the first team, and with the current injuries to Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans, the defender has been trusted by Erik ten Hag to be a part of their backline.

Willy Kambwala Contract News Latest

The youngster has massively impressed coaches at Old Trafford

A superb performance against Liverpool in which he kept the Reds at bay for a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford saw him garner plaudits from pundits and fans up and down the country - and due to his rapid fast track into the first-team setup, the French youth International is set to be offered a new contract according to HITC, with Kobbie Mainoo also close to agreeing a new deal.

The report states that Kambwala has impressed United coaches, who are thought to be prioritising a new deal for the youngster. Their sources state that Kambwala is ‘very happy’ at Old Trafford at present, being delighted at joining the first-team squad since making his first bench appearance in the festive period and having featured in six games since; with his first start coming against West Ham on December 23.

His current deal expires at the end of next season and club chiefs are ready to offer him a new, long-term deal as a result of his impressive rise from youth football to the Premier League stage. United wish to work with him as they hope to avoid a repeat of the situation that is currently developing with Omari Forson, given that he has reportedly rejected a long-term deal at Old Trafford at present.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Willy Kambwala has featured in six Premier League games for Manchester United, winning two, drawing two and losing two.

Kambwala will shunt up the pecking order in defence next season with Jonny Evans out of contract at the end of the campaign, though whether United sign another centre-back to replace the Northern Irishman is another question - but if he continues his development until the end of the current season and into the summer, there may well be a case that he is ready for Premier League football on a more regular basis.

The youngster held his own against one of the league's best attacks and that should be heralded

We've seen cases of young academy centre-backs being afforded a chance to shine in the Premier League this season - and plenty have taken their chances. Liverpool starlet Jarell Quansah is the obvious option, whilst Jarrad Branthwaite has also been impeccable for Everton this season with his form earning him a call-up to the England setup.

If Kambwala can't quite earn the chances afforded to him at Old Trafford, there may be a host of Premier League clubs who would take him on a loan deal once he signs his new contract. Time spent against some of the best attackers in the world will only stand him in good stead and that will benefit United in the future.

