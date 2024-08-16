Manchester United have held talks with Christian Eriksen over his future, with the club telling him to find a new club before the transfer deadline, according to Football Insider.

Eriksen made just 22 Premier League appearances last season for United, starting 12 games as his role under Erik ten Hag diminished. The Dane is now deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, with the Dutch manager not considering him an integral part of his plans for next season.

Various clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia have expressed an interest in signing Eriksen, while the 32-year-old has reportedly informed friends of his desire to 'quit' United.

Surprise rumours emerged last week suggesting that the player would in fact stay in Manchester, although this now appears unlikely again, with Football Insider indicating that the Red Devils are keen to shift the midfielder's excessive wages.

Man Utd Tell Eriksen to Find a New Club

The midfielder has a year remaining on his contract

After his short-term contract ended with Brentford, Eriksen signed for Manchester United on a three-year deal back in 2022. Earning a purported £150,000 a week at Old Trafford, the Denmark international played a prominent role in Ten Hag's first season at the club, starting 25 Premier League games as the English giants secured a place in the top four.

However, much fewer opportunities ensued the following campaign, and now United are looking to move on, with Eriksen having made 72 appearances for the north-west club across all competitions. Ten Hag is eager to rebuild a midfield that allowed the side's defence to concede the most shots barring Sheffield United last season, and believes allowing the former Tottenham man to leave can create space for midfield reinforcements.

Manuel Ugarte remains the primary target for the FA Cup winners, with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder eager to complete the switch. If the Uruguayan does arrive, minutes for Eriksen could shrink further. The veteran playmaker is already behind the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Scott McTominay, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainooo in the pecking order.

Football Insider's report suggests that United are inviting offers for Eriksen, and will allow him to depart for a cut-price fee, in order to relieve themselves of his hefty salary. The Middelfart-born's next destination is currently uncertain, with few concrete links surfacing, although a move to Turkey or Saudi Arabia currently feels like the most plausible outcome, while a return to former club Ajax has also been mooted.

Eriksen's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 22 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 80.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.35 Key Passes Per 90 2.13 Expected Assists Per 90 0.18 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 1.73

United Trying to Sign De Jong

They're doing 'everything possible'

While Ugarte is understood to be the club's top target, United are also reportedly doing 'everything possible' to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Red Devils are keeping tabs on the Dutchman, and are willing to make 'significant efforts' to land the player's signature.

De Jong struggled with fitness issues last season, starting just 20 La Liga games in all competitions, and has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford. The Netherlands international also worked with Ten Hag at Ajax, and could be open to reuniting with his former coach if he feels an appropriate contract offer is made to him.

