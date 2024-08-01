Highlights Manchester United set to sign Mazraoui as replacement for Wan-Bissaka.

Talks ongoing with West Ham for Wan-Bissaka transfer.

Mazraoui gave the green light for move, awaiting final agreement with Bayern Munich.

Manchester United have told Bayern Munich star Noussair Mazraoui that they a deal to sign him will be finalised, according to Santi Aouna.

The Morocco international has been waiting for the Red Devils to agree a deal that would see Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave the club, with talks ongoing with West Ham United about a permanent deal.

And the 26-year-old has now given his okay over a move to the Hammers, which has seen Manchester United move to finalise an agreement with Bundesliga giants Bayern for Mazraoui.

Manchester United Move for Mazraoui

New full-back needed at Old Trafford

According to reports from France, the former Crystal Palace defender has agreed a move to West Ham now and while final details remain to be sorted over a transfer fee between the two clubs a deal is now expected to go through.

Because of that, United have informed Mazraoui that they will finalise a deal to take him to Old Trafford and reunite with former Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag this summer, as the player awaits the green light from his current club to return home from their pre-season tour of South Korea.

Noussair Mazraoui Stats (2023/24 Bundesliga) Games 19 Assists 3 Pass accuracy 88.3% Progressive passes per 90 7.74 Key passes per 90 1.13 Tackles per 90 2.41 Interceptions per 90 1.5

Mazraoui had previously been on the verge of a move to West Ham himself, with the Hammers agreeing a deal with Bayern Munich ahead of the Red Devils. However Mazraoui, who has been labelled "world-class" by the official Ajax website previously, didn't want to move to the London Stadium and rejected their offer.

He has since been waiting for Manchester United to make their move, with all parties understanding that a deal needed to be agreed that would see Wan-Bissaka move on before he could be brought in.

Mazraoui has already agreed personal terms at Old Trafford, with a six-year deal on the table for the 26-year-old who is capable of playing at right-back or left-back comfortably.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Noussair Mazraoui registered more goal involvements (6) than Aaron Wan-Bissaka (4) in the league in 2023/24.

Man United Very Close to new Striker Transfer

Obi Martin has rejected more lucrative offers from Germany

While the club close in on switching full-backs for the upcoming season, they are also "very close" to agreeing terms to sign ex-Arsenal phenom Chido Obi Martin.

The Danish 16-year-old, who scored 32 goals in 18 Under-18 Premier League appearances last season, is set to put pen to paper on a deal at Old Trafford in the coming days with Dharmesh Sheth telling GMS exclusively that he turned down more lucrative offers from Germany.

The striker believes he has a better pathway to first-team minutes at Manchester United than he did at Arsenal, following the breakthrough of players such as Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Toby Collyer under the Dutchman in recent campaigns.