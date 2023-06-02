Manchester United "really appreciate" Chelsea's Mason Mount and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The attacking midfielder and centre-forward have been heavily linked with moves to Old Trafford, and Romano says the Red Devils view the latter as the "perfect" number nine.

Man United transfer news — Mason Mount and Harry Kane

United look close to signing Mount from Chelsea. According to The Telegraph, the 24-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the Manchester club.

Last month, The Times claimed that Mount's current employers value him at about £70m.

His England team-mate Kane is also thought to be on United's radar, with talkSPORT's Alex Crook recently telling GIVEMESPORT that the Three Lions captain is Erik ten Hag's top target.

Another report from The Times states that Tottenham want at least £100m for their talisman if they do decide to sell him this summer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mason Mount, Harry Kane and Man United?

Romano says United really like Mount and Kane, especially the latter.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I would say that they are two players that they really appreciate at Manchester United. For sure, Harry Kane is considered the perfect striker for their idea of football who Erik ten Hag wants, and so they consider him as the perfect player for their idea."

How did Mason Mount and Harry Kane perform in the Premier League this season?

Mount certainly didn't have the best campaign, with the Chelsea star having struggled to stay fit. In total, he scored just three goals in 24 appearances, as per Transfermarkt. Kane, in contrast, was in incredible form. In fact, because of the exploits of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, it feels like his accomplishments have gone a little bit under the radar.

In 38 games, the 29-year-old was able to find the back of the net 30 times (also via Transfermarkt). In the end, it proved futile, with Tottenham finishing the season in eighth and failing to qualify for European football. However, he's shown that he's still easily one of the best strikers in the world.

It's no surprise, then, that Kane is someone who's desperately wanted at Old Trafford, though convincing Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to sell isn't going to be easy.

As for Mount, he at least looks attainable, and you'd now expect United to land him as he moves closer to the Chelsea exit door.