For those Manchester United fans thinking everything was falling nicely into place the games since their Carabao Cup Final victory have been a wake-up call for Erik ten Hag.

Putting it bluntly United aren’t kicking on as expected - and ten Hag has to be worried.

Despite edging past Brentford, Champions League football is still not assured.

And that is certain to impact the thinking of summer targets like Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Victor Osimhen who have the pick of the best in Europe and the Premier League.

At times in recent weeks it’s looked like return of the bad old days under past managers where playing off the cuff, waiting for a moment of individual magic was the only discernible formula.

United’s stars appear to have abandoned the principles ten Hag was seeking to establish enabling them to control games.

Most shocking of all has been the back-track on the mentality of the team.

From showing togetherness and spirit to push into the top four, United chucked in the towel In the astonishing 7-0 defeat at Liverpool and, according to Luke Shaw and ten Hag, weren’t up for the fight at Champions League rivals Newcastle.

Competing against the major teams away from home this season has seen United stumble losing all six against the top nine sides in the Premier League while shipping 25 goals.

With season defining away games ahead against Sevilla, Tottenham and Brighton, Reds fans are back in the territory of not knowing which United will turn up.

That’s clear evidence the Dutch boss has a long way to go and his private assessment that he’ll need three summer transfer windows to get the squad he wants is about right.

Ten Hag met director of football John Murtough, technical director Darren Fletcher and chief executive Richard Arnold during the recent international break with new recruits on the agenda.

Striker targets like Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, Juve’s Dusan Vlahovic, Mohammed Kudus of Ajax and Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos will be wanted men this summer.

But if United’s season doesn’t end on a high ten Hag may be on the outside looking in when the summer window opens.

***

The McFred debate is a hot topic among a large section of United’s fanbase who believe they won’t make progress without more midfield quality.

Scott McTominay and Fred are judged second rate by United’s critics and the fans' dream midfield line up at Old Trafford would include Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

Only Qatari money might make that possible if Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is successful in his bid to take control at Old Trafford.

Realistically, it’s a fanciful notion given Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool are all courting Bellingham and committed Londoner Rice is a big target for Arsenal.

But despite serious focus on a striker, midfield is still an area where United may strengthen with Brighton’s World Cup winning Alexis Mac Allister on Erik ten Hag’s radar.

Argentinian Mac Allister - valued at £37m by Transfermarkt - is having an impressive season with eight League goals for the Seagulls - more than any other United midfielder including Bruno Fernandes.

James Maddison could also be a £60 million option especially if Leicester go down while United are also closely watching the situation at Chelsea with England star Mason Mount falling down the pecking order.

No decision has yet been reached on whether on loan Bayern Munich star Marcel Sabitzer will become a permanent signing while McTominay has been linked with Newcastle and his future is uncertain.

United are never in a hurry to sell academy stars who establish themselves in the first team.

But McTominay may be used to generate cash for new signings while it’s clear Fred will play a back-up role once Casemiro and Eriksen return to the team.

***

Manchester United’s goal-keeping department has been a revolving door for sometime now but word from Old Trafford suggests Erik ten Hag wants to fix that.

And that’s why Valencia’s highly-rated 22-year-old Georgian star Giorgi Mamardashvilli is high on their list of new recruits.

United’s chief goalkeeping scout Tony Coton has been scouring Europe this season checking out the best talent.

And he’s made repeated visits to Spain to check out Mamardashvilli who has been an outstanding performer despite a poor season for the Valencia team who languish 17th in La Liga.

With David de Gea yet to sign a new deal United are covering all bases with Mamardashvilli their top choice.

Jack Butland became the latest keeper to join as back-up in January on loan from Crystal Palace after Martin Dubravka returned to Newcastle.

Veteran Tom Heaton is still on the staff while Dean Henderson, on a season long loan at Nottingham Forest could be sold this summer.