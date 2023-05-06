Manchester United signing Wout Weghorst permanently this summer is a possibility, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Burnley striker is currently on loan at Old Trafford and Jones says Erik ten Hag is well aware of the fact that he wants to remain a part of his Red Devils squad.

Man United transfer news — Wout Weghorst

According to The Telegraph, Weghorst is keen to stay at United but talks over his future are yet to take place.

At Burnley, he was earning £60,000 a week, but the Daily Mirror states that he's now doubled that to around £120,000 at Old Trafford.

A better pay cheque will obviously not be Weghorst's only motive for wanting to remain at United, though.

The Red Devils are, of course, one of the biggest clubs in the world, moving in the right direction under Ten Hag and Weghorst has already won a trophy there.

What has Dean Jones said about Wout Weghorst and Man United?

Jones isn't ruling out United purchasing Weghorst from Burnley when the transfer window opens.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "You can see how much he has loved being part of all this, the way he celebrates big moments and the way he tries to build a rapport with fans at games. He’s been a very useful member of this side since [Cristiano] Ronaldo left and Ten Hag is more than aware of the fact he would love to stay.

"Burnley will speak to him at the end of the season and Weghorst will have to wait on United to approach again over the possibility of any new deal, but it is not impossible. I’ve spoken before about the fact United’s coaching staff love the fact [Marcus] Rashford has often been able to thrive from the left when Weghorst plays centrally.

"After he came into the club, Rashford went on a goal burst of six Premier League goals when Weghorst was up there with him and he has been helpful in cup competitions, too, as his positioning opens up spaces that Rashford can utilise.

"His goal output does not read well, but sometimes other parts of his game are forgotten because of it. If United decide to sign a big-name nine but also want another back-up forward option for depth reasons, it actually would not surprise me if they looked at keeping him beyond this season."

Video: Wout Weghorst sprints across Wembley pitch in celebration

It's clear to see that Weghorst is loving his time at United. And again, with the Red Devils competing for trophies, it's no shock that the Netherlands international wants to make his loan move a permanent one.

From United's perspective, they probably need to go out and sign an elite centre-forward to close the gap with their neighbours Manchester City. But perhaps Weghorst could be the man to provide that new number nine with cover next season.