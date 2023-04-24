Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a "big admirer" of Anthony Martial, believes journalist Pete O'Rourke.

However, because of his injury problems, O'Rourke thinks the Red Devils could have to make a big decision on the future's forward in the summer.

Man United news — Anthony Martial

Earlier this month, Ten Hag spoke about Martial and how United are a better team with him in the side.

"You say I defended him but I just point to the stats. The stats tell you the moment he's on the pitch, the time he needs for a goal is really less," the Dutchman was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"When he is in the team, I refer to games against Man City and Liverpool, we play our best football and have the best results as a team. I see how he contributes to this team."

United signed Martial from AS Monaco back in 2015 in a deal worth up to £58m, according to BBC Sport. The Guardian now claims that he could be part of a clear-out at Old Trafford.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Anthony Martial and Erik ten Hag?

O'Rourke thinks Ten Hag certainly appreciates Martial but fears for the 27-year-old's future at United amid his injury woes.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's a difficult one with Anthony Martial. Obviously, Erik ten Hag is a big admirer of him. He pointed out some stats about how United are a better team with Martial in the side, but the issue for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United is that they just haven't had Anthony Martial available enough this season due to a number of little injury niggles and things like that.

"So for that part, he can't really be trusted to play regularly and that maybe will come into their thinking come the end of the season."

What should Man United do with Anthony Martial?

There's no denying that Martial is a quality forward who can offer a lot. The Frenchman is comfortable playing on the left and up front and is capable of scoring goals.

Back in the 2019/20 season, he registered 17 times in 32 Premier League appearances (via Transfermarkt), helping his side to finish third in the table.

However, United supporters probably haven't seen the above often enough and, at 27, Martial is no longer a young player with potential. His contract is also up next year and he's, of course, had a lot of injury problems down the years.

Considering everything, then, if United receive a good offer for Martial in the summer, perhaps it's something that they should seriously consider.