Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has not exactly set the Premier League alight in 2023/24 and journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT what Erik ten Hag can do to see the Englishman back at his goalscoring best.

On the back of a 30-goal season last time out, Rashford has just one goal and assist apiece since the new campaign got underway.

Manchester United news – Marcus Rashford

No doubt it has been a topsy-turvy start campaign for the Red Devils which, in turn, has resulted in Erik ten Hag persistently under the bright lights. The Dutchman has endured ample success since taking over in the hot seat last summer by securing a third-place finish and ending the club’s six-year trophy drought by beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Domestically, they’ve been poor, having lost as many as they have won but, more worryingly, the performances have been sluggish. Manchester United currently reside in ninth spot in the Premier League table having lost to Brighton & Hove Albion and north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur – but wins against Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers are just about keeping them afloat.

Marcus Rashford - vs Man Utd Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Average rating 7.00 3rd Goals 1 =2nd Assists 1 =1st Shots per game 4.3 1st Key passes per game 1.3 4th Dribbles per game 2.7 1st Stats according to WhoScored

The heat has seemingly eased on the former Ajax chief since his side’s industrious 3-0 rout over Crystal Palace recently. Someone who is still under the cosh for his below-par displays is Rashford, who currently earns £300k-a-week. The Englishman ran with the goalscoring responsibilities last term and enjoyed a career-best tally of 30 goals, though his manager suggested in May that there is ‘a lot of room for improvement’ (via MailOnline).

“I think yes. There’s a lot of room for improvement in his game. I am convinced he can score even more. When you take, for instance, the last ten games he didn't score many goals. I think only two or three, so yes, he can improve.”

January signing could see Marcus Rashford excel further under Erik ten Hag - Ben Jacobs

On the underwhelming forward, transfer insider Jones suggested that a new right-winger could boost him tenfold. With Jadon Sancho and Antony, who earn a combined £450k-a-week at the club, currently out of action, the reliable reporter insists that scouring the winter transfer window could be a sensible option for Ten Hag to allow Rashford to re-find his shooting boots. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT…

“Him [Marcus Rashford] developing a relationship with Rasmus Hojlund and potentially another winner coming in in January as well because Jadon Sancho could go. We don't know what's going to happen with Antony. “Manchester United need balance, clearly if they're to qualify for the Champions League and progress in the Champions League this season, they're going to be more than just Rashford’s goals. So, I think that a January signing, even if it's on the other side could help Rashford as well, both in terms of alleviating a bit of pressure, but also just somebody else that can chip in, which is probably what Manchester United needs.”

Jadon Sancho £48m replacement identified

It appears neither Sancho nor Ten Hag are willing to back down amid their public disagreement which has, in turn, resulted in clamour over a January departure for the former Borussia Dortmund winger. So, who could Ten Hag and the rest of the Manchester United hierarchy look to snare in January?

Serge Gnabry, who is currently earning his corn for German behemoths Bayern Munich, has been earmarked as one of the Dutchman’s optimal options, per MailOnline. The German international, who struggled to find his feet at Arsenal, has recorded 82 goals and 51 assists in 224 games for the perennial Bundesliga champions.

Dubbed ‘world-class’ by Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand, Gnabry - valued at £48m by Transfermarkt - could a key part of the club continuing this upwards trajectory. The Greater Manchester club are also well aware of his very capable services seeing as the blistering wide man scored a well-rehearsed goal in their 4-3 loss to Gnabry’s employers in their Champions League curtain-raiser.

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United statistics Appearances 82 Goals 12 Assists 6 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Alternatively, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, it appears that Federico Chiesa of Juventus is also on Ten Hag’s winter shopping list. The Italian forward has been an impressive part of the Old Lady in the early embers of 2023/24, managing four goals and an assist in six outings. The report does suggest, however, the 25-year-old’s current employers are keen to extend his deal until 2026.

Should Ten Hag look to get his outfit back to rubbing shoulder with the likes of their cross-Manchester rivals, signing a right-sided frontman will be imperative, especially with Antony’s return date currently unknown and Sancho’s future at Old Trafford firmly in the balance.