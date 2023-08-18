Manchester United have come to a head in their pursuit of Real Madrid ace Aurelien Tchouameni after a key development has emerged, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The club are looking for a new incoming to operate as Casemiro’s understudy, especially as the Brazilian is getting no younger.

Manchester United transfer news – Aurelien Tchouameni

It’s no secret that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been eager to get another midfielder through the door after acquiring the services of Mason Mount for £60m earlier in the window.

Now, according to reports (via Football365), Manchester United have made a proposal of €70m (£60m) for Tchouameni’s signature.

The club’s arch-rivals Liverpool are also in the offing to sign the coveted 23-year-old, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, though the respected journalist claims that the player has little interest in pursuing a new challenge.

The Red Devils were in the market for engine room reinforcements a year ago too as club opted to sign the decorated Casemiro for £70m, though someone to work alongside or under the Brazilian is now on the agenda.

The talented Frenchman, who signed for the Spanish giants from Monaco for £68m, has a healthy five years remaining on his current £119,000 per week contract and Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that it is a transfer he can’t envisage happening this summer.

What did Dean Jones say about Manchester United and Aurelien Tchouameni?

When quizzed about Manchester United’s central midfield hunt, the transfer insider claimed that Manchester United and Everton could consider discussing a deal for the highly rated Amadou Onana, even though he is not the club’s top target.

In terms of Tchouameni, Jones has little hope for the 20-time English champions as Real Madrid deem him too important to their talent-ladened squad.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Obviously Manchester United and Everton do have good relations as they’ve dealt recently over Anthony Elanga. So, I think they’d be open to speaking about it potentially but, at the moment, I wouldn’t see Amadou Onana as a prime target.

“If you were to look somewhere else and mention Aurelien Tchouameni, you can forget about that. He’s doing too well at Real Madrid, and they admire him too much. And unless you’re going to absolutely be able to bust the budget with something, then you’re not going to get him anyway.”

What next for Manchester United?

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils’ move for Benjamin Pavard is now unlikely after Harry Maguire’s agreed £30m deal to West Ham United collapsed.

The report claims that discussions were held between the Old Trafford outfit and Bayern Munich over a deal, which Pavard himself was keen on.

Meanwhile, although Manchester United’s pursual of Tchouameni seems to be dead in the water, they could now become laser-focused on sealing a deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the club will need to offload another midfielder before making a genuine proposal given the lofty fee La Viola will command.

Amrabat, 26, has just one year left on his current deal and is, therefore, highly attainable seeing as the Serie A side are in a weak negotiating position.