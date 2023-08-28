Manchester United forward Anthony Martial starting against Nottingham Forest was a ‘mind-boggling’ decision by Erik ten Hag, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has revealed the latest on the 27-year-old's future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Dutchman will look to use the final week of the transfer window being open to strengthen his squad, while also having one eye on potential outgoings.

Manchester United transfer news – Anthony Martial

Martial has been the starting centre-forward in just one of Manchester United’s three Premier League games so far and has racked up a meager 65 minutes of game time in that period, which illustrates how out of favour he is at the club. Even to the extent where Marcus Rashford, who is a left-winger by trade, is typically being utilised as his side’s solitary striker by Ten Hag. Injuries have plagued Martial’s stint in Manchester, and although he has scored 88 goals and notched a further 53 assists during his 300-game tenure, he has failed to live up to the heights set out for him before his high-profile move, which was worth £36m, especially as there was a Ballon d’Or clause inserted.

Following Rasmus Hojlund’s £72m switch from Atalanta, it’s clear that Martial’s spot in Ten Hag’s plans has been overthrown by the young Dane, who is still yet to make his Premier League debut with his new employers. In terms of where Martial could end up, according to 90min, Manchester United have offered the Frenchman to Real Madrid, who are without a reliable centre-forward since Karim Benzema’s exit. It is understood that a loan deal with the option to buy has been proposed to the Spanish heavyweights, though they are yet to make a formal decision.

Now, Taylor has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on the France international’s future, while the journalist also gave an update on how many additions the Old Trafford faithful can expect before the end of the summer window.

Anthony Martial - Manchester United statistics Appearances 300 Goals 88 Assists 53 All statistics per Transfermarkt

What has Ryan Taylor said about Manchester United and Anthony Martial?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I still think there’s scope to sign a midfielder. But ultimately, I think it might depend on who goes out the door. I think there are so many players that Manchester United were sort of excepting to see movement on, and they just seem to remain at the club for window after window, the likes of Anthony Martial.

“The fact that he was starting on Saturday to me is absolutely mind-boggling. But ultimately, if United have the cash, I expect them to maybe bring three if you include the goalkeeper, maybe a midfielder as well.”

What next for Manchester United?

The 13-time Premier League champions have been dealt a hammer blow as the ever-reliable Luke Shaw has picked a muscle injury, which will put the England defender out of action for at least two months. In turn, Ten Hag and his staff have identified Spanish trio Marc Cucurella, Marcos Alonso, and Sergio Reguilon to plug the Shaw-shaped gap, per The Guardian.

The report suggests that, despite all targets being fringe players at their respective employers, any deal would likely be on a loan basis. The Red Devils’ interest in Barcelona defender Alonso have already met a stumbling block, however, as the Metro claim that the 32-year-old has ‘no intention’ to complete the switch despite the club’s injury crisis in the left-back department.

Shaw’s understudy, Tyrell Malacia, who has played 39 games for the club, is also currently side-lined through injury which, in turn, has prompted them to seek reinforcements so late into the window.