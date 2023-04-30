Manchester United aren't planning on signing Burnley striker Wout Weghorst permanently this summer, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The 30-year-old is currently at Old Trafford on loan and O'Rourke doesn't think the Red Devils will look to keep hold of him.

Man United transfer news — Wout Weghorst

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany recently told reporters that he's yet to speak to Weghorst about his future.

"It’s a little bit difficult to have any discussions at all at the moment because we’re all in the cutting edge moments of the season," the Clarets boss was quoted as saying by LancsLive.

"You think that those conversations could happen sooner, but in reality it’s difficult because you’re so focused on getting over the line with your goals."

Weghorst joined Burnley from Wolfsburg in a £12m deal, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Wout Weghorst and Man United?

O'Rourke doubts Weghorst has done enough at Old Trafford this season to convince United to buy him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think Manchester United aren't planning on signing Wout Weghorst on a permanent basis. It was a stop-gap move late in the last January transfer window just to fill the void following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

"He's come in and done a decent job, but he hasn't scored enough goals. If he'd had scored more goals and maybe played better, there might have been a better chance of the deal becoming permanent."

Who could replace Wout Weghorst at Man United?

Weghorst is currently the main number nine at United right now. If he returns to Burnley, then the Red Devils are almost certain to buy a new centre-forward.

In terms of potential candidates, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham's Harry Kane, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani are all on the Manchester club's radar.

Out of those three names, Kane looks to be the best option.

He's Premier League proven, scoring over 200 goals in the competition, as per Transfermarkt.

Considering that, Daniel Levy won't want to sell him, especially to a rival. The England captain is going to be almost impossible to replace. However, with his contract up next year, Spurs may have no choice but to part ways with him this summer if they still want to make some money from their talisman.

If so, then United and Erik ten Hag have to put themselves at the front of the queue for his signature.