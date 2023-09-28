Highlights One Man Utd youngster is now ahead of Jadon Sancho in terms of his dedication and attitude.

Meanwhile, Hannibal Mejbri's aggression and desire are valued by Erik ten Hag, who is managing his development carefully.

Another 18-year-old star is expected to eventually succeed Casemiro in a dual midfield role.

When teenage winger Facundo Pellistri arrived at Manchester United from South America in October 2020 there was genuine hope that he’d materialise into a first team star.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in charge when Manchester United signed him, immediately saw that after studying footage regularly e-mailed to him from the club’s scouting and analysis department who were constantly tracking the teenager’s progress with Uruguayan side Penarol.

New manager Erik ten Hag instantly saw it too when he assessed every one of the stars he was inheriting in the summer of 2022.

In fact, ten Hag was so impressed with Pellistri’s potential he turned down loan requests that were almost in double figures last summer.

Promise will only get you so far at football’s big clubs. But Pellistri, who cost just £9 million, is hitting all the right markers and looks to be guaranteeing himself a bright future at United.

Insiders at United’s training HQ say the youngster is the model professional with an impressive dedication to learning and improving.

His attitude has won him friends inside and outside the dressing room at United.

Always on time for training and team meetings, humble and grateful for his chance at one of Europe’s biggest clubs, Pellistri has grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

Keeping his head down and learning from the experience of stars like Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes, Pellistri is said to have impressed ten Hag with his ability to carry out tactical orders.

And that’s why he’s now jumped ahead of £73m outcast Jadon Sancho, whose career at United is hanging in the balance.

With perfect timing Pellistri, it seems, is showing he’s everything Sancho is not.

Sancho’s prospects are going backwards as he remains on the outside looking in after his ill-advised public spat with ten Hag.

Pellistri, meanwhile, is making forward strides.

A regular in the Uruguayan national team - no mean feat for a 21-year-old - Pellistri has been named in every one of United's eight matchday squads, playing in five of those games.

His latest milestone was a Champions League debut in the 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich.

Read More: Man Utd could now sign Victor Osimhen

It might be said Pellistri doesn’t have the swagger or innate ability of Sancho who was at Manchester City’s academy before joining Borussia Dortmund.

But right now he has the one commodity Sancho hasn’t got - ten Hag’s total trust.

Hannibal Mejbri the missing link for Man United?

Is Hannibal Mejbri the midfield tackling machine United have been searching for?

His latest appearances would point that way - but Erik ten Hag and his coaches have a delicate job managing the development of the feisty 20-year-old Tunisian.

Mejbri has always exuded devilment in his playing style and in one of his early outings became an instant hit with United fans for getting stuck into Liverpool players in April last year as they pushed ten Hag’s team around at Anfield.

The youngster is no stranger to yellow cards having picked up two bookings in his three games for United this month.

Ten Hag likes Mejbri’s aggression and desire and isn’t keen to douse his fire by reining him in too much.

And that’s exactly how Sir Alex Ferguson handled the wild side of Roy Keane and Wayne Rooney who went on to become United legends.

Man United may have found their Casemiro replacement already

United’s midfield has hardly had a youthful look with experienced stalwarts Casemiro and Christian Eriksen - both now into their 30s - starting in most games.

But with Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri, Hannibal Mejbri and Dan Gore all being handed additional recent game time by ten Hag all eyes are on Kobbie Mainoo who is close to a return after a summer injury.

Big things are predicted for midfielder Mainoo with ten Hag and his coaches excited at his potential - he made his one and only start for United in a senior match in the win against Charlton Athletic at Old Trafford at the start of 2023.

Mainoo will be given his chance when he’s fully fit and he’s tipped to eventually succeed Casemiro in a dual defensive/play-maker role which will add to Scott McTominay’s woes - journalist Dean Jones recently told GMS that the Scotland international may now feel he will never fit in under Ten Hag.

The explosion of young midfield talent gives United a handy nod to the future and is helping dispel some of the early season gloom that descended on Old Trafford.