Manchester United view summer target Rasmus Hojlund as a player with 'incredible' potential, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is believed to have asked the United board to sanction a move for a number nine this summer, with Hojlund just one name being linked with an Old Trafford switch.

Manchester United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

While there were plenty of positives to take from ten Hag's first season in England, one of the major criticisms thrown his way was the lack of goals United scored.

Of the sides that finished inside the top 10 last season, only Aston Villa and Fulham netted fewer than the Red Devils, with their tally of 58 for the campaign a notable flaw.

As a result, it's left ten Hag desperate to bring a recognised striker into the squad, having had to deal with an ageing Cristiano Ronaldo and an ineffective Wout Weghorst up front last season.

It has looked as if United would press forward on plans to sign Harry Kane, but any advancements are believed to have been called off following unrealistic price demands by Tottenham Hotspur (The Guardian).

It's left United searching for alternatives, with Hojlund one number-nine that has been mooted as a potential option, having enjoyed a breakout season at Atalanta.

A report by MailOnline details United's interest as firm, with the indication being that the Danish striker has been on the 20-time English champions' radar for some time.

However, much like with the Kane situation, any deal could prove too costly for the Stretford-based outfit.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Hojlund and United?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano said: "`When you pay maybe £60 million or £70 million it is because you have someone who is already prepared to make an impact on your team. At this stage Hojlund did very well with Atalanta, but it's more about the potential. In some moments he has been on the bench for a long time. So United feel the potential is incredible, but maybe the price is too high for the player.”

Who else might United target instead?

If Hojlund, as looks likely, proves too costly for United, they will once again be scouring the market in search of a suitable option up front.

One man who could prove good value for money is Lautaro Martinez, with a report from 90min suggesting the World Cup winner could be about to leave Inter Milan.

It's suggested that Martinez, who was part of the Inter side that lost to United's rivals Manchester City in the Champions League final, could leave San Siro for pastures new this summer and United are tipped to compete for his signature.

Reports elsewhere claim that £70 million could be enough to tempt Inter into a sale, with Martinez, unlike Hojlund, probably worth that amount of money this summer.