Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and Inter Milan goalkeeper André Onana have a "good relationship", Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The two worked with each other at Ajax and the 27-year-old is now being linked with a move to Old Trafford, but the transfer expert says his club do not want to sell him.

Man United transfer news — André Onana

With David de Gea yet to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, United may need to bring in a new No.1 this summer.

One option for them appears to be Onana, with the MailOnline reporting that the Cameroonian has been sounded out about a move to the Manchester club.

He was in excellent form for Inter last season, helping them make it all the way to the Champions League final, where they narrowly missed out on the trophy to United's rivals Manchester City.

The Nerazzurri signed Onana from Ajax on a free transfer last year.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about André Onana to Man United?

Romano says Inter want €60m (around £52m) for Onana and that is only if they decide to entertain United or any other club's interest in their shot-stopper.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist said: "Inter have been very clear. They want at least €60m for Onana. It's true Erik ten Hag knows the player very well since he was at Ajax and they have a good relationship, but at the moment Inter want big money for the goalkeeper. They don't want to sell at the moment, so let's see."

Would André Onana be a good signing for Man United?

If De Gea does leave United this summer, then Onana could be the perfect replacement.

Again, the ex-Cameroon international was excellent in the last campaign. As per FBref, he made the most saves (47) in the Champions League.

What is most impressive about Onana, though, is probably his ability on the ball.

Speaking to Sky Sport (via Football Italia) before this year's Champions League final, Pep Guardiola said: "Normally, teams have great keepers, but he [Onana] is exceptional with his feet. This is another concept that must be faced."

All in all, Onana looks like the complete package and is someone who Ten Hag is familiar with. Bringing him to Old Trafford this summer is a bit of a no-brainer; the only problem is Inter, who seem reluctant to let go of the former Ajax man.