Manchester United's pursuit of Rasmus Hojlund has stalled after Atalanta make their stance on a player-swap deal clear, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Hojlund has been on United's radar throughout the summer, but Jacobs has warned they may have to look at alternative options.

Manchester United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

It's already been a hectic summer for Erik ten Hag and Co. at Old Trafford, as the United boss attempts to shape his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Splashing the cash early on in the window, United confirmed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea in a deal costing £55 million (Sky Sports).

Penning a five-year deal with the Stretford-based outfit, Mount will wear the illustrious number-seven shirt for United and made his non-competitive debut for the club in a 2-0 pre-season friendly win against Leeds United this week.

Not content on just the one new arrival, there had been a feeling that United would welcome talented striker Hojlund from Serie A side Atalanta, with a £50 million bid reported to have been in the works.

Hojlund burst onto the scene with the Bergamo side last season, netting nine goals in the league for Atalanta last time around (Transfermarkt).

However, somewhat strapped for cash until the takeover deal is completed, there were some reports that United would look to use current squad players as makeweights in the Hojlund deal.

A story from the MailOnline indicated that the 20-time Premier League champions were prepared to offer Mason Greenwood to Atalanta on a season-long loan as an incentive to sell Hojlund to the Red Devils.

Yet, according to Jacobs, it's not an offer Atalanta are willing to take United up on.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Hojlund to United?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs admitted United were still interested in Hojlund's services, but claimed they'd have to increase their cash offer if they want to sign him.

On the Danish striker, Jacobs said: “The Manchester United approach has very much been to consider how they can hit a higher total without necessarily being all cash.

"And it doesn't appear that Atalanta are open to any kind of player-swap option, so if Manchester United are to proceed there, they'll either have to find a little bit more budget through outgoings generated or they'll have to hope that the price drops.”

What's next for United?

With much of the focus fixated on the incomings at Old Trafford, it's easy to forget just how many players could leave the club this summer, as up to 13 members of the United squad are at risk of being sold, as per MailOnline.

Among those, it's claimed, is Jadon Sancho, who only arrived from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million two summers ago, but could be allowed to leave if a suitable offer comes in for him.

Another player whose exit could be given the green light is Scott McTominay, with his game time expected to be limited following the arrival of big-money signing Mount.

Elsewhere, former captain Harry Maguire is another name being linked to a departure, with The Manchester Evening News reporting a £50 million price tag has been slapped on his head by the United hierarchy.