Manchester United's sale of Harry Maguire to West Ham United has left the door open for a new centre-back to join the club and transfer insider Dean Jones has given GIVEMESPORT the lowdown about which three players Erik ten Hag is monitoring.

Erik ten Hag will now look to strengthen his defensive ranks before facing Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening weekend of the coming season.

Manchester United centre-back news

After joining for a mouth-watering fee of £80m back in 2019, Maguire’s tumultuous time in Manchester seems to be coming to an end.

Per The Athletic, West Ham have reached an agreement to sign the defender for £30m as the east Londoners seek major reinforcements after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for a mind-boggling £105m.

Maguire had fallen way out of favour under Ten Hag’s stewardship as his 16 Premier League games during the 2022/23 season attests to his low value to the Dutchman.

Manchester United are now bearing slightly thin on the central defender front and, although Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martínez will inevitably keep their place as the club’s first-choice pairing, a new face in the heart of the defence is likely to join the club.

Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT the latest on the Red Devils’ hunt for a Maguire replacement and has revealed three players that Ten Hag has boiled his search down to.

However, the transfer insider does claim one is comfortably his number one target in that position.

What has Dean Jones said about Manchester United’s centre-back hunt?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Manchester United have been hoping that Harry Maguire would become open to this move, but obviously it’s out of their hands how much West Ham United can offer him and the buying club have to be a little careful not to rattle current important members of their squad with the personal terms they are putting to Maguire.

“It does impact them though because of Maguire looking after his own needs, and we all know the good terms he has been on at United, so those issues are just being tied up at both ends. The links to a new centre back have been long-standing, and they have seen other targets like Disasi pass them by, but there is little they could do because it was always going to take a domino effect for them to be able to step up their interest levels with any of the key targets.

“Pavard is such an interesting development in terms of this because there has been no serious mention of it before now. I think a lot of that was that they couldn’t be active and also knew that Manchester City wanted him if Kyle Walker left. The door is still open for them here though, so they have been able to sneak in and are trying to work out the financials around whether that deal is feasible. My information is that they would now choose him ideally over someone like Edmond Tapsoba or Jean-Clair Todibo, but obviously the scouting reports on those two are fully complete and strong.

“Todibo in particular I have always been told is a very key target, so it’s interesting if they decide to totally dismiss that one now. Pavard has a level of experience and establishment in the game that United like very much and the fact he is so adaptable will be a real asset to Ten Hag. The latest update is that United are very hopeful rather than confident on this but the fact they have been able to even seriously consider it is positive, and the player has indicated that he would like the move.”

Which centre-back do Manchester United look likely to sign?

In corroboration with what Jones exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Benjamin Pavard, Jean-Clair Tobido and Edmond Tapsoba are the trio of defenders on the club’s shopping list.

In terms of Pavard, Bild journalist Christian Falk reports that the German is keen on a move to the European giants, while the reputable Florian Plettenberg claims that concrete talks over a deal are being held between the two appropriate parties, while reports suggest a fee of around £25m might suffice.

Meanwhile, amid Tobido’s links to the 13-time Premier League champions, he claimed that Varane has been one of his main inspirations throughout his playing career.

“I am inspired by Thiago Silva and Virgil van Dijk, they are the ones I watch the most. I was also inspired by Raphael Varane.” the young Frenchman said, via Manchester Evening News.

Romano has even gone one step further on his prior claim to suggest that Tobido – alongside Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat - remains the club’s top summer target.

Lastly, Tapsoba, who is under contract until 2024 at Bayer Leverkusen, is keenly admired by Manchester United though he seems to be below the aforementioned two in the pecking order.

Realistically, Manchester United will manage to snare a deal for one of these players before the window closes in early September, with Pavard – revealed by Jones – the most likely new face on the red side of Manchester.