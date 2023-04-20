Manchester United have been dealt a "huge blow" after Lisandro Martínez's injury, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The central defender will miss the rest of the Red Devils' season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot in the first leg of his side's Europa League quarter-final tie against Sevilla.

Man United injury news — Lisandro Martínez

Erik ten Hag will have to finish the term without Martínez but should have him back for the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

"Lisandro Martínez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot," United's official website announced last week.

"However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season."

He's been a key player for Ten Hag this term, having made 45 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Lisandro Martínez and Man United?

For O'Rourke, United losing Martínez has come at such a bad time.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's a huge blow. At this stage of the season, you want your best players fit and available for these crucial games. Martínez has had a really good debut season at Old Trafford as well. He's become a regular under Erik ten Hag and obviously missing him now for the key stage of the season, with United battling for the top four and trying to win the FA Cup and also the Europa League, it's a blow for them and Erik ten Hag.

"He's seen his defence slowly hit by a number of injuries with Raphaël Varane also injured, so it's going to be a big blow to lose Martínez. You don't want to lose your best players at this stage of the season, but it'll be up to the rest of the squad now to step up and fill in."

How did Lisandro Martínez perform in his debut season at Man United?

Martínez's campaign is over, but he can look back at it and be pleased with what he managed to accomplish.

The Argentina international, who joined United from Ajax last summer, played plenty of football and also helped his side to win the Carabao Cup.

When called upon, Martínez rarely let Ten Hag down. As per WhoScored, the World Cup winner made two tackles a game in the Premier League, one of the highest averages in the Red Devils' squad.

Certainly, then, losing Martinez, who earns £120,000 a week at Old Trafford, according to Spotrac, is a blow for United.