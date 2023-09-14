Highlights Scott McTominay can use Man United teammate as inspiration on how to save Old Trafford career.

Nearly five years ago this month Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hailed Scott McTominay as a “special” character and personality.

So much so, he played the young midfielder, then 21, at centre half away at West Ham in a 3-1 defeat.

Fast forward to present day and Scottish international McTominay, up for sale during the summer, is drifting in no-man’s land with a manager who appears to have little faith in him.

With just seven minutes of game time in two of United’s four games so far this season the perception that Erik ten Hag has zero trust in McTominay is hard to discount, despite the Old Trafford star flourishing on the international stage.

For Scotland, McTominay - with six in five matches - has more Euro 2024 qualifying goals than Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and the modern day goal machine himself, Erling Haaland.

Yet so far this season, ten Hag has made it clear he prefers Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount in the United engine room.

And with top draw new arrival Sofyan Amrabat and promising youngster Kobbie Mainoo waiting in the wings as they recover from injury, the outlook seems bleak for McTominay despite finding his feet for Scotland.

Even after the departure of Brazilian midfielder Fred to Fenerbahce, McTominay appears an outsider looking in as ten Hag reshapes United.

And if the early season weeks at United are a sign of things to come, it’s hard to draw any other conclusion that McTominay’s career at the club looks to be over.

To some that’s a puzzle with the midfielder listing energy, goalscoring ability and a physical presence amongst his leading attributes - qualities United are often accused of lacking.

Although there was interest from West Ham and Fulham in the summer, no-one matched the £40 million price tag the United want for McTominay.

But if the powerful Scot wants any inspiration in his fight to win ten Hag over he has the perfect example in United’s own dressing room - Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The former Crystal Palace full-back cost United £50 million when he was signed in June 2019 but after a promising first two seasons the defender lost his way.

His days at United look numbered but under ten Hag’s guidance, Wan-Bissaka is back on track as a regular starter and has rejuvenated his career at Old Trafford.

If ever there was a moment for Jadon Sancho to bury his differences with manager Erik ten Hag and resurrect his fading fortunes it’s now.

Senior United bosses are understood to have intervened to mediate after the breakdown in the relationship between the winger and ten Hag following Sancho’s social media outburst effectively calling the Dutchman a liar.

And now they are hoping the England youngster will take one final chance and rescue his Old Trafford career despite the likelihood that he’ll be allowed to leave in January.

With Antony out of the team indefinitely as he answers domestic abuse accusations, United’s right wing slot is up for grabs as the club prepare to begin their Champions League campaign against Bayern Munich next week.

Sancho, who cost £73 million from Borussia Dortmund and reportedly earns £275k-a-week according to Salary Sport, has already lost his England place and faces a fight to get back in Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany next summer.

With Antony’s future uncertain, United desperately need Sancho to adjust his focus and start producing consistent performances

But training ground sources at Carrington say ten Hag and his coaching staff aren’t holding their breath.

Ten Hag holds important Man United transfer talks

Erik ten Hag is intensifying the search for a top class centre half.

Injuries to Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez as well as stop-gap Luke Shaw already this season, plus the added complication surrounding Harry Maguire’s future, has made recruiting a new centre-back a priority.

Ten Hag is believed to have held talks with Director of Football John Murtagh and Chief Executive Richard Arnold in the international break as they plan for the January and summer windows.

With Maguire’s situation unresolved in the summer and a move to West ham failing to materialise United missed out on Napoli star Min-Jae-Kim who joined Bayern Munich for £50 million.

But ten Hag is now committed to finding a new centre back and has ordered his scouts to step up efforts to identify the perfect candidate.