Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag pushing for Lille's Leny Yoro, a sought-after centre-back for the Red Devils' summer transfer plans.

Yoro gaining attention from Real Madrid and Liverpool, with competition expected for the young Frenchman's signature due to his promising potential.

Argentine winger Matias Soule is open to move, but Juventus are seeking a fee of £34 million for the player.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is pushing for a move for Lille youngster Leny Yoro, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, with the club looking for another centre-back this summer after Raphael Varane’s departure at the end of the campaign,

In what was a hodgepodge season for the Dutchman, he managed to survive Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co’s off-season review, which included sounding out a plethora of potential replacements, alongside brainstorming over the current players.

According to The Athletic, a new centre-back is on the Red Devils’ shortlist this summer and Yoro fits the bill for what minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to target: young, promising and not too expensive.

Ten Hag Pushing Club to Move for Yoro

Red Devils face competition from Liverpool and Real Madrid

Suggesting that Ten Hag is a keen admirer of Yoro, Galetti took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that Real Madrid, on the back of their record-extending Champions League triumph, are also eyeing a move for the young Frenchman, labelled 'world-class' by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The Italian journalist suggested that Los Blancos, however, are looking to understand the future of central defender Nacho Fernandez before making an informed decision on whether they will provide serious competition for his signature.

“The #ManUTD coach ten Hag appreciates a lot #Yoro who - after his confirmation on the #MUFC bench - gained positions. #RealMadrid have been in talks with Leny for a long time, but first they have to understand Nacho's decision: the CB has no chance to join AlIttihad.”

Leny Yoro - 23/24 League Statistics Minutes 2,672 Tackles per game 1.1 Interceptions per game 1.1 Clearances per game 3 Pass success rate (%) 92.2 Overall rating 6.74

In his first season for Lille, Yoro made 44 appearances for Paulo Fonseca’s hardened outfit and, despite his tender age of 18, has become a regular fixture in the heart of the side’s back line.

Also linked with Premier League rivals Liverpool, the fight for his signature is likely to last the entirety of the summer transfer window, especially considering his Ligue 1 employers are reluctant to let him pack his bags and leave.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yoro registered the most Ligue 1 minutes (2,672) from any of Lille’s outfield players in 2023/24.

Matias Soule ‘Open’ to Old Trafford Switch

Juventus want fee of £34 million

A new right-winger is not at the top of Manchester United’s priority list by any stretch of the imagination, but if the cash is available, there’s little to no doubt that Ten Hag and his entourage will be looking at an option to provide competition for or even replace Antony.

The Brazil’s tumultuous start to life in Greater Manchester continued into his second campaign at the club and, as such, Juventus’ Matias Soule has been linked with the 13-time Premier League champions.

Journalist Dylan McBennett has revealed that the Argentine, 23, would be open to an Old Trafford switch this summer if the club themselves were to lodge an interest before the trading period slammed shut.

West Ham United, too, are an interested party. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Old Lady are looking to recoup a fee around the £34 million mark in return for the Mar del Plata-born talent and whether Ten Hag and Co are willing to pay that for a position not in dire need of reinforcements remains to be seen.