Manchester United could wait for Red Bull Salzburg's Benjamin Šeško, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have recently been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson and Atalanta's Rasmus Højlund, but Jones says Šeško, who's set to join RB Leipzig in the summer, is the young striker that they've fallen in love with.

Man United transfer news — Benjamin Šeško

As per The Athletic, United had shown interest in Šeško before he decided to sign for Leipzig.

The German club have already agreed a £20m deal (via Goal) with Salzburg for the 19-year-old, who'll make the move to the Bundesliga in July.

Šeško doesn't appear to be the only young forward United have been looking at, though.

According to 90min, the Manchester club have also been keeping an eye on Ferguson. Elsewhere, a report from the Manchester Evening News claims that they're tracking Højlund, too.

What has Dean Jones said about Benjamin Šeško and Man United?

Jones thinks United could wait until Šeško is on the market again instead of signing an alternative like Ferguson or Højlund.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "What I would say is that I just don't know if this small step up in player is going to be the difference, but they already love him and they've decided on that.

"It wouldn't surprise me if they waited for Šeško, rather than sign a version of him that they didn't feel was quite as good as him."

Do Man United need Benjamin Šeško?

Erik ten Hag could do with a new striker. With Marcus Rashford being deployed on the left and Anthony Martial constantly picking up injuries, Wout Weghorst is the Dutchman's only reliable option up front right now.

However, he's only at Old Trafford until the end of the season and hasn't been too prolific during his time there so far, failing to score a single goal in the Premier League.

At 19 and having not played outside of Austria yet, though, Šeško doesn't look to be the solution for United.

Rather, they probably need a centre-forward with a bit more pedigree like Harry Kane, especially if they want to start competing for the title again.

According to the Daily Star, United are preparing to make a move for the Tottenham striker, so perhaps that's the avenue they will go down.

Planning for the future is fine, but United need a number nine who can come to Old Trafford now and make an immediate impact.