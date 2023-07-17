Manchester United's valuation of Fred has put one Premier League club off, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

However, Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are set to receive an offer for the midfielder from elsewhere.

Man United transfer news — Fred

As per Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, United are willing to sell Fred in this transfer window.

Following the acquisition of Mason Mount from Chelsea, the Brazilian has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford. And with United also being linked with Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, there is a chance that he could drop even lower before the summer ends.

According to the MailOnline, the Manchester club are interested in the Morocco international, who is available for around £30m.

Fred got a lot of game time last season, making 56 appearances in all competitions (via Transfermarkt), but it does not look like that will prevent an exit.

What has Dean Jones said about Fred and Man United?

While Fulham have seemingly baulked at United's £20m price tag, Jones says Fred still has interest from Saudi Arabia and an offer is on its way.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The Saudi interest is about to be turned up as a contract offer is put together for Fred and an offer is on the way. Fulham have had interest in Fred, but they always felt their £20m valuation of the player was too high. I was told £12m, maybe up to £15m, would be more in their minds in order to keep him in the Premier League and take him to London.

"Obviously, the public conversation with Marco Silva led to them being considered favourites to sign him, but it’s never really been that active. We know United are about to shuffle a few out the door and it’s no surprise the interest from Al-Ahli has come now as that situation fires up.

"I think Fred’s strengths have been underrated at times. He’s become a bit of a victim of internet anger at moments when United were in a slump and that midfield was being focused on. But that was also a time when a lot of the players around them were underperforming and, as a result, the midfield felt the pressure and impact. Anyway, he’s being moved on and the plan will obviously be to make sure that he isn’t missed."

Who else could leave Man United this summer?

Fred is not the only player at United whose future looks to be in doubt right now. As well as the Brazil international, Harry Maguire could also be heading for the exit door.

The 30-year-old confirmed on Twitter over the weekend that he had been stripped of the captaincy.

According to Sky Sports, Maguire is now considering his options. The same outlet also claims that West Ham are interested in the defender, so that could be one possible destination for him this transfer window.