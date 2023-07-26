A Manchester United winger has one ‘final attempt to save his career’ at the English club after struggling to stamp his authority on the Premier League since his high-profile move, transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively told GIVEMESPORT

Jadon Sancho recently impressed in his side’s pre-season encounter against Arsenal and will be looking to cement himself into regular proceedings in the forthcoming season.

Manchester United news – Jadon Sancho

Back in 2021, United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73m, a club in which he played 137 times, scored 50 goals and notched another 64 assists.

His time in England has been less fruitful, however.

Sancho, 23, has played 79 times for the 20-time England champions but has only amassed 18 goal contributions in that time.

To say he’s had a tough time at Old Trafford would be an understatement and this is notably reflected in the time he spent training in isolation in the Netherlands during the World Cup interval.

The wide man, who rose through the academy ranks at United’s cross-city rivals Manchester City, missed out on a place in England’s World Cup squad despite an encouraging start to the 2022/23 campaign and instead was pictured training alone in order to stay fit and refocus, per Manchester Evening News.

In the absence of the injury-ridden Anthony Martial, Sancho has been trialling in the central hub in all three pre-season games so far, performing as a “false nine” with a winger on either flank.

This positional change would have been implemented by Erik ten Hag as the former Ajax boss will see this as a genuine attempt of reviving his career seeing as United are lacking a reliable striker option, according to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic.

What did Dean Jones say about Manchester United and Jadon Sancho?

Jones has reservations over Sancho’s ruthlessness to continue performing at a high level in his newfound position, though he believes it could be his one last chance to show the club he’s worth the £73m they forked out for him.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Maybe it’s a final attempt to save his career. Against Arsenal, he got that goal from making the most of a mistake and actually his hold up play, and link up play is pretty good.

“I’m not sure if he’ll be ruthless enough to do this all the time, but it’s a great attempt to unlock a version of Sancho that actually works for the club.”

What next for Manchester United?

United’s centre-forward struggles were only highlighted last season by their reliance on Marcus Rashford, who did in fact muster up 30 goals across all competitions.

While his manager Ten Hag has backed the Englishman to score 40 next term, per MailOnline, filling the void up top is now top of his shopping list after signing both Andre Onana and Mason Mount.

Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta has been earmarked as the club’s optimal choice, though United and Atalanta are worlds away in terms of agreeing on a fee. United are willing to test the Bergamo club’s resolve but are unwilling to reach their £86m price tag they are demanding for the 20-year-old Danish gem.

According to Manchester Evening News, United will not offer more than £60m for their principal centre-forward target despite their ever-growing desire to see him through the door.

Meanwhile, attempts to sign Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat have been met with ample positivity as the club are now ‘edging closer’ to signing the player, who is reportedly worth £22m according to MailOnline.