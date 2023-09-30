Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has a number of tough calls to make before next summer.

Several high-profile players in United's squad could walk away on a free transfer, including goalkeeper Anthony Martial.

Ten Hag also has a massive decision to make over the future of Hannibal Mejbri, who has recently emerged as a key performer at Old Trafford.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has had three transfer windows to work with thus far at Old Trafford, and already the squad looks like the one he's built rather than inherited. The Dutchman has had to make some tough calls already, and has shown he won't shy away from making the big decision, even if it may not prove to be the most popular one - just ask Jadon Sancho.

But as we head into the next year or so, Ten Hag will have several more decisions to make, not least on the players who could walk away on a free transfer as they head into the final few months of their contracts at the club. United currently have six members of the first-team squad whose deals at Old Trafford expire in the summer of 2024, and below is a look at every one of them.

Tom Heaton

Having finally sold Dean Henderson on a permanent deal in the summer after a series of loan spells away, it was no surprise Tom Heaton was kept on at United to provide some goalkeeping depth at the club. The 37-year-old is unlikely to get any significant game-time at all this season with Andre Onana firmly first-choice at Old Trafford, and then the club also going on to sign Altay Bayindir in the final moments of the summer transfer window.

It all means Heaton will remain third-choice at the club, and barring a set of unforeseen injuries and circumstances, will not be playing a single minute of football this season in any competition. It was perhaps telling that even the Carabao Cup third round at home to Crystal Palace, Ten Hag opted to stick with Onana in goal rather than rotate keepers like many clubs do for the competition. Whether it was a sign of how seriously the Dutch manager is taking it, or simply that he wants Onana to build some confidence by playing consistently and keeping clean sheets, the chances of Heaton getting any first-team action is unlikely. United would be better off letting Heaton go and just promoting one of their academy goalkeepers next season.

Jonny Evans

Who would have thought Jonny Evans would be back playing for United? If you did, then give yourselves a pat on the back. The veteran centre-back was arguably the shock signing of the summer transfer window, but he has arguably already proven his value at the club. While his goal against Burnley might have been ruled out due to an offside, Evans' lovely pinged pass over the top for Bruno Fernandes to lash home on the volley ensured United came away from Turf Moor with a vital three points in the Premier League.

Evans may not be first-choice in Ten Hag's centre-back thinking - Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are likely to be his preferred pairing when all fit - the defender's experience and know-how of the Premier League is valuable to a squad that appears to be bereft of leaders right now and has numerous in-house tensions.

Hannibal Mejbri

Even about a month ago, Hannibal Mejbri's future at Manchester United might have seriously been in question, and all signs would have been pointing towards a rather quiet exit from Old Trafford. Instead, in the space of a few weeks, the Tunisia international has emerged as an unlikely starter for Ten Hag amid a spate of injuries in the middle of the park. His long-range strike against Brighton offered a tantalising glimpse of what he could bring to the table, and was again a reliable performer in the victory away at Burnley.

Given his age - he remains only 20 - it surely makes sense now for both player and club to agree on fresh terms not just for the short-term of avoiding him leaving on a free, but also ensuring one of their better prospects stay at Old Trafford. While the return from injuries and form of some his other key midfielders might see Mejbri drop down the pecking order, the Tunisian has done enough in his game-time recently to justify a new longer-term deal.

Anthony Martial

The player that divides opinion like no other, Anthony Martial was tipped for greatness ever since his move from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, and a stunning goal against Liverpool at Old Trafford followed by the iconic 'remember the name' commentary from Martin Tyler pointed at a bright future for the Frenchman. Instead, a series of niggling injuries and inconsistent form have plagued his entire career at the club, and the final nail in the coffin seemed to be placed when Ten Hag spent big bucks on signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer.

Martial can often come across as the coolest of finishers and with ice in his veins, but his lack of work-rate and high pressing makes him unsuited to this new Ten Hag era, especially when you compare him to the kind of intensity that Hojlund works at. Martial has simply had enough chances and time at United to get things right, but the fact that he hasn't still makes him likely to be one of the biggest casualties come the summer transfer window next year.

Victor Lindelof

One of the more difficult decisions Ten Hag will have to make surrounds Victor Lindelof. The Sweden international again isn't likely to be in United's starting line-up when everyone is fit and well, but has overtaken Harry Maguire in the pecking order to be one of the first concrete options his manager turns to when there's an injury in the middle of his back-line. The former Benfica man will turn 30 next July, and there is an argument to be made now that United have simply outgrown Lindelof's ability now, and that they would be better off turning to a genuine world-class option to compete with both Varane and Martinez at centre-back.

If United feel that they can negotiate a good deal with Lindelof and the Swede is happy to stay knowing his chances of first-team action could be very much limited next season, then keeping him on for another season or too might not be such a bad idea. But, if Ten Hag feels that getting rid of his wages, and using that money to invest in a top-tier defender to raise the levels in his team, then United simply have to cut their losses on the Swede.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

One of the big Ten Hag success stories, Wan-Bissaka's transformation under the Dutch manager has been impressive to say the least. The right-back's defensive qualities have never been in doubt, with his timing of the challenge and incredible one v one success a stand-out part of his game. However, going forward, there have always been questions whether he is quite good enough, especially at a high level like United. To his credit, the former Crystal Palace star has clearly been working on his game and under Ten Hag's guidance, has revived his career at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old started the opening four Premier League games before being dropped to the bench for the home defeat against Brighton, and would suffer a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since the Bayern game in the Champions League. Given the investment that United paid for him to bring him in from Selhurst Park, and the fact that he qualifies under the ever more important homegrown in nation quota, the club will surely consider extending Wan-Bissaka's contract sometime soon. Ten Hag may feel that he could sign an attacking upgrade on the right-back, but nobody comes close to the kind of defensive quality he brings, which makes him an ideal player for certain games. Don't be surprised if United tie him down to a new deal.