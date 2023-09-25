Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag may go against the grain to reintegrate outcast winger into the squad, though several clubs interested in him.

Sancho's future is uncertain as he hasn't apologized for his public criticism, and he has been training in isolation away from the team.

Sancho's potential destinations include Dortmund and Nottingham Forest, but clubs in the Middle East seem unlikely due to his age.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could go against the grain in order to reintegrate outcast winger Jadon Sancho back into the squad as journalist Ben Jacobs gave a crucial update on his future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Dutch tactician has endured a tumultuous start to proceedings in 2023/24, and he hasn’t been helped with a litany of off-field issues.

Manchester United transfer news – Jadon Sancho

The 23-year-old, who the club forked out £73m for in the summer of 2021, has been left out in the cold since he released a public statement claiming that Ten Hag lied over his omission from the matchday squad in Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal. Questions have been raised over whether he will don the famous red of the club ever again after he has refused to apologise for his public display of disapproval.

A club statement then followed, claiming the former Borussia Dortmund ace would be training in isolation, away from the other members of the squad as they look to resolve the issue internally. Sancho remained absent from Manchester United’s most recent squad against Burnley, who fell at the hands of a solitary Bruno Fernandes goal. Prior to the fixture, Ten Hag claimed that Sancho’s future is in the hands of the Englishman himself.

“It depends on him. For the rest, we are preparing for Burnley and that’s our focus. He will not be in the squad.”

Manchester Evening News have since reported that Sancho is open to exploring pastures new in January after being exiled from Ten Hag. Dortmund, a club which homed Sancho for four years, and Nottingham Forest, managed by Sancho’s former England Under-17 boss Steven Cooper, has both been earmarked as potential destinations should he make the switch.

A move to the Middle East seems to be off the cards, however, as the wide man is only 23. Per MailOnline, Steven Gerrard’s side Al-Ettifaq failed in their pursuit to lure Sancho on the final day of their extended transfer window. The Red Devils were prepared to send him on loan for the rest of the season, though the £50m-worth obligation to buy was deemed unfeasible by the former Liverpool captain.

Read More: Man Utd: Five clubs that could now sign Jadon Sancho from Old Trafford

Ten Hag could go out of his way to get the best out of Sancho – Ben Jacobs

Jacobs has suggested that, once the January transfer window opens for business, a plethora of clubs could consider a move for Sancho. The journalist did, however, suggest that it’s too early to understand the Manchester-based club’s plan of action and even suggested that Ten Hag could go against his will and find a way for Sancho to re-find some sort of form. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“In January, there’ll of course be a wider pool of suitors mid-season that might be prepared to move. Manchester United have always wanted around £50m for Jadon Sancho even before this sort of situation materialised. If the right offer had come in around that £50m mark, it may have been considered by Manchester United, and we know that Tottenham very early in the window had at least inquired about Sancho but didn’t move. And we know that later in the window, Sancho was discussed by Aston Villa and even Chelsea had an internal discussion, although it didn’t lead to anything. “But remember, Joe Shields in Chelsea’s recruitment team was the scout, if you like, or recruitment expert who is widely seen as having spotted or discovered Sancho. So, I think that Sancho actually won’t be short of suitors. Especially in January, people feel like they can get a cut-price deal because of the situation. “But it’s too early maybe to say at this point how things are going to develop until we understand whether Sancho will apologise, whether Sancho will fall in line with Erik ten Hag’s approach to everything or whether Ten Hag will go out of his way to change his management style to try and get the best out of Sancho and almost give him one last chance before any final determination on whether he stays or goes is made.”

Will Jadon Sancho play for Man Utd again?

Since his arrival, Ten Hag has stood firm in his decision-making by showing Cristiano Ronaldo the door once his behaviour began to reflect badly on the club. The same has gone for Sancho, who has been banished for training with the first-teamers.

Jadon Sancho vs Facundo Pellistri - 2023/24 statistics (per 90) Player xG Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Progressive Passes Received Pass Completion Shot-Creating Actions Jadon Sancho 0.00 11.1 4.44 5.56 79.1% 4.62 Facundo Pellistri 1.54 10 6.67 13.3 84.6% 3.46 All statistics per FBRef

As mentioned earlier, the United chief has claimed that it is now down to Sancho to prove his worth in order to be included in any matchday squads for the foreseeable future. Saying that, it seems as if Manchester United are planning on getting Sancho off their books as, per Daily Star, he is expected to seal a temporary switch during the winter window with every intention to make it a permanent exit from the Theatre of Dreams.

Recently, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Sancho’s absence from the squad provides the perfect opportunity for Facundo Pellistri to stamp his authority on the 20-time English champions. Should the Uruguayan shine in his opportunity, Sancho may not don the famous threads of Manchester United again.