Manchester United will sign a new central defender if Harry Maguire or another centre-back leaves Old Trafford this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are thought to have an interest in a few players who could come in and strengthen their backline, while their captain continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

Man United transfer news

Earlier this month, The Telegraph claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are currently looking at Maguire.

The 30-year-old made just eight starts in the Premier League last season, as per Transfermarkt, who currently value him at around £21m. Considering that, now could be a good time to move.

As well as Maguire, Victor Lindelöf is also attracting interest from another club. According to Football Insider, Eintracht Frankfurt are keen on the Sweden international.

With Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martínez being Erik ten Hag's first-choice central defensive pairing right now, a transfer is something Lindelöf may consider as well.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Man United's transfer plans?

Sheth's understanding is that United will sign a new centre-back this summer if Maguire, for example, leaves Old Trafford.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "It does seem to be one of the priority targets. We've been talking about that in the last few weeks.

"I'm told that they will bring a central defender in if there's a departure, and then you start going into the realms of what's going to happen with the likes of Harry Maguire with game time potentially limited next season as it was this season?"

Who could Man United sign if Harry Maguire leaves?

According to Foot Mercato, Napoli star Kim Min-jae has decided to join Bayern Munich amid interest from United and other clubs, so that is one centre-half who no longer looks to be on the table for Ten Hag.

Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi, on the other hand, still seems to be very much available.

Back in May, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT that the 22-year-old is on United's list.

He was one of Palace's best players last season, making 3.6 clearances per game, the second-highest average in the Eagles' squad (via WhoScored).

As a third-choice centre-back behind Varane and Martínez, Guéhi could be a great addition to this United side. The only problem, though, is that he will probably want to be a starter, hence why he left one big club in Chelsea for Palace in the first place.