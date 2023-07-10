Manchester United are not desperate to offload Jadon Sancho this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The winger has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils, but Jacobs does not think Erik ten Hag is trying to force him out of Old Trafford.

Manchester United transfer news — Jadon Sancho

According to the Daily Mail, United would be willing to sell Sancho this transfer window for the right price.

The 23-year-old arrived at the Manchester club with big expectations when he joined from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021 in a £73m deal, as reported by BBC Sport.

However, Sancho has not been able to make the sort of impact United fans were hoping for.

In total, the Englishman has scored just nine goals in 55 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils (via Transfermarkt).

What has Ben Jacobs said about Jadon Sancho and Manchester United?

Jacobs has suggested that United could sell Sancho for £60m this summer but does not think they are dying to get rid of him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "If Sancho is available, I think Manchester United are not desperate to offload. I don't think he's high up on the list of players that Ten Hag is pushing out of the club.

"It will all just come down to if the right sort of price is offered, and I think that if Manchester United were to entertain any kind of business for Jadon Sancho, they would be looking at £55m or £60m. We have to wait and see whether any suitor thinks that's value."

Which Premier League clubs are interested in Jadon Sancho?

It remains to be seen if anyone would be willing to pay up to £60m for Sancho, but he does look to be attracting interest from more than one English side right now.

Jacobs recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham Hotspur have enquired about signing the former Dortmund man, while Italian journalist Rudy Galetti claims that he is a "main target" for Aston Villa.

Both teams have already managed to improve their squads this transfer window, with Spurs bringing in James Maddison from Leicester City and Villa landing his former Foxes team-mate Youri Tielemans.

Neither Tottenham nor Villa are in the Champions League, with the former failing to qualify for Europe altogether, so Sancho may not be keen on a move to north London or the West Midlands. However, that is where interest in the England international seems to be coming from at this moment in time.

In an ideal world, if Sancho had to leave United this summer, he would probably choose to join a club like Arsenal or his former side Manchester City. But the wide man has not done enough during his time in red to earn a switch to one of those teams.

The likelihood, then, is that Sancho stays at United for at least another season or joins a club below them. Whatever the case, still just 23, he certainly has time to turn things around in England, with Lee Sharpe confident that he will become a superstar at Old Trafford.